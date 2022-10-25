What are Mega Raids in Pokemon GO?

Over its lifetime, Pokemon GO has expanded on the ways that trainers can take on raid challenges.

The popular mobile title differentiates between raids of different difficulties based on a tier system. These tiers are marked by the number of icons placed above the raid that somewhat resemble Rhydon. However, there are some raids that possess a symbol that looks like a DNA strand above them, which are the markers of a Mega Raid battle. These raids are considerably more challenging, as all of the bosses involved are in their Mega Evolution form.

Instead of receiving a Mega Pokemon as a reward for completion, trainers will receive Mega Energy, allowing them to temporarily Mega Evolve their own Pokemon.

What to know about Mega Raids in Pokemon GO

Mega Pidgeot is one of many Mega Raid Bosses to defeat in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Standard raids in Pokemon GO are ranked from tier 1-5, but Mega Raids are on a different scale when it comes to difficulty. The power of Mega Evolution makes the already formidable Raid Boss being battled even more powerful, and the boss can wipe out teams with ease if they're not prepared. With that in mind, trainers will want to assemble their very best battle teams and bring them into the Mega Raid, and they'll certainly need fellow players to assist them as well.

Like any raid, Pokemon GO trainers must defeat the boss in the time allotted at the top of the screen. There should be plenty of time to defeat the Mega Raid Boss, provided that trainers have a well-coordinated team and high-quality Pokemon on their side. Otherwise, Mega Raids can be particularly difficult, and there may not be enough time to win.

Once a Mega Raid in Pokemon GO has been won, trainers will receive a sum of Mega Energy corresponding to the boss that was beaten. For example, beating Mega Gengar will provide you with Mega Energy for your own Gengar. Additionally, the Mega Boss will return to its standard form, allowing trainers to capture it with Premier Balls.

The rewards that Pokemon GO trainers receive after the raid will depend on how quickly they defeat the boss. This means players will want to defeat their foe as quickly as possible in order to get the highest returns possible. After receiving the Mega Energy, the bonus challenge initiates, and trainers can capture the boss Pokemon as they normally would. This boss Pokemon possesses the opportunity to appear in its shiny form (if it has one).

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO aren't ideal for beginners. They require a viable strategy and a collective of fellow players willing to follow that strategy. Be that as it may, these raids are one of the few ways to obtain Mega Energy for your Pokemon, and the rewards are often well worth the effort.

Once players get the hang of taking on Mega Raid Bosses, they should be able to efficiently rack up powerful Pokemon and Mega Energy to make them even more formidable.

