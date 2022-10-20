"Simple fix to end the rage": Pokemon GO community suggests ways to better Elite Raids

A Redditor with the username Uunikana has come up with a solution for Pokemon GO's Elite Raid issues.

Niantic recently announced Elite Raids, with Unbound Hoopa appearing as the first boss. However, many players on Reddit and Twitter have been complaining about their inability to use Remote Raid Passes for Elite Raids, slanting the activity away from rural or isolated players.

In a post published on October 18, 2022, Uunikana presented a savvy fix to the problem. Instead of removing Remote Raid Pass access, the Redditor suggested that they should be permitted to be used. However, according to them, trainers who participate in Elite Raids in person should be compensated.

Pokemon GO's Reddit community reacts to Uunikana's idea

Rewarding players with XL Candy would incentivize in-person raiding while avoiding any exclusions (Image via Niantic)

The responses to Uunikana's suggestion have been quite positive. Pokemon GO players lamented the idea of not being able to remote raid for Elite Raids, so why not allow it and provide extra incentives to raid in person instead?

This way, remote raiders can still take on Unbound Hoopa, and those who are willing or capable of battling it in close-knit situations can receive extra rewards for their efforts.

One of the primary complaints about Niantic is its desire to have Pokemon GO players head out into the world and interact with AR locations to collect data and appease sponsors.

However, the idea put forward by Uunikana would appease Niantic's desire to collect location data while still permitting trainers to raid remotely. At its core, it would be a win-win that would likely draw plenty of players back into raiding with no real loss for Niantic.

Obviously, Pokemon GO would have to determine what the reward system would look like for in-person raiders. XL Candy would certainly be a big plus in order to power up the captured Raid Boss, and Pokecoins would be even more compelling.

However, Niantic likely prefers Pokecoins to be at a premium so that trainers can purchase them through microtransactions. Still, incentivizing players who arrive in person would be a great way to drum up continued interest in Elite Raids.

Sadly, Niantic hasn't shown much interest in combing social media for trainer feedback. Though the developer takes some criticism into account, much of it falls on deaf ears, particularly for features that have already been introduced into the game.

Hopefully, in future updates and implementations, Niantic will take a more proactive stance toward player feedback in Pokemon GO. However, many trainers in the community have lost any hope in the prospect.

Niantic has marched on with its business plans fastidiously since 2016. There seems to be no inclination that it'll stop if it considers its current strategy successful.

Only time will tell how Niantic approaches future Pokemon GO content releases, but it may be more of the same for trainers worldwide. One can never completely give up hope, but the mobile gaming space isn't one known for its receptiveness to criticism.

