5 easiest Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO, ranked

While most players enjoy Pokemon GO for the fun of catching Pokemon or competing in battles, some also play the game to take part in Raid Battles. These challenges pit a team of players against a powerful boss for a chance to earn rewards and catch the boss Pokemon.

There are different kinds of bosses that players can encounter during their careers with Niantic's Pokemon mobile game. Given that these raids are the only way, as of this writing, to receive valuable Legendary Pokemon, it should not come as a surprise that these types of battles will be incredibly difficult to be successful in.

With this in mind, it may be relaxing to find one of the easier Raids to get a few items and a stronger Pokemon. Luckily, the difficulty ranking system of Pokemon GO's Raid Battles provides this through one-star Raids. But which of these are among the easiest?

Pokemon GO's easiest Raid Battles

5) Metapod

In October 2017, Metapod could be challenged in Raid Battles. Metapod is notoriously weak as it only has one move in the main series, Harden. With this in mind, the Pokemon GO variation of Metapod may have a couple attacking moves, but its puny attack stat makes it laughably weak, resulting in an easy boss.

However, Metapod's defense and stamina may give less-experienced players a hard time if they choose to take on this Raid by themselves without a powerful Pokemon. As a result, Metapod is only number five on this list.

4) Shuckle

Shuckle as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Shuckle does have the additional Rock typing that Metapod does not, it has significantly less attack than Metapod. This makes it even easier to take down for an experienced player in Pokemon GO. However, the rock-solid defense it wields could spell trouble for less-experienced players.

For more experienced players and groups, taking down a Shuckle will be nothing more than a way to spend 20 seconds. However, for players without access to powerful Pokemon, Shuckle may still prove to be a bit of a menace.

3) Kricketot

Kricketot as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike the previous two entries, Kricketot is a Bug-type Pokemon without a powerful defensive front. In fact, Kricketot is one of the weakest Pokemon across the franchise. With its highest stat being stamina and its lowest being attack, Kricketot is nothing more than a punching bag that may fight back every now and then.

Given its current position as a one-star Raid Boss, this is a Pokemon that players can take on solely by themselves if it were to ever come to the role again.

2) Sunkern

Out of over 600 Pokemon, Sunkern is the fifth weakest in Pokemon GO. For 2019's Equinox event, Sunkern was made available as a one-star Raid Boss, giving it the crown of being the second weakest Raid Boss in the game's history.

The pure Grass typing is one of the worst defensive typings in the entire franchise. This is due to the type's abundance of common weaknesses like Poison, Fire, and Flying. Sunkern also has one of the lowest stat totals out of every Pokemon in the franchise.

1) Magikarp

Magikarp as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To put it simply, Magikarp is the weakest Pokemon in Pokemon GO as far as stats are considered. Consequently, this makes Magikarp the definitive weakest Raid Boss in the game's history. Magikarp Raids are ones new players can take on as a way of introducing themselves to the Raid Battling scene in the mobile game.

