5 best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO, ranked

Mega Evolutions are some of the coolest features to be brought into Pokemon GO. from the main series. Taking a well-established Pokemon, updating its design, and making it even stronger has been something fans have been dreaming about since the first generation of the franchise.

This dream came true in the sixth generation with Pokemon X and Y for the Nintendo 3DS. These entries featured the first Mega Evolutions. The first Mega Evolution was that of Mewtwo, the original Legendary Pokemon and a favorite of many long-time fans.

Since then, the mechanic has been a favorite among fans of the main series. It has been brought into spin-offs such as Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, Pokken Tournament, and most prominently, Pokemon GO. Thus, fans are always on the lookout for the best performing Mega Evolutions.

Pokemon GO's best Mega Evolutions

5) Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Gyarados is a Water and Dark-type Pokemon. Initially, its secondary Flying-type was seen as a handicap. However, the issue was fixed upon mega evolving.

Gyarados' 292 attack stat, paired with an average diversity in its movepool, makes for a Mega Evolution that is incredibly powerful, but only in a few scenarios. While Mega Gyarados is not bad by any means, there are Mega Evolutions that are just better.

4) Mega Venusaur

Mega Venusaur as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Mega Venusaur is amazing in the main series, the absence of abilities, utility moves, and status conditions in Pokemon GO significantly nerfs this Pokemon. While its attack stat of 241 is not terrible, its other stats make its powers questionable.

The Pokemon's stats are more defensively oriented. While this is not bad, many players would rather use their Mega Evolution spot on a Pokemon capable of dealing high amounts of damage. However, Mega Venusaur excels at being a defensive anchor for players challenging a Raid Battle.

3) Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise as it appears in Pokemon: Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Blastoise sits comfortably in the middle of the list as Pokemon GO's third-best Mega Evolution. With a powerful attack stat, access to Hydro Cannon, and the best Water-type move in the game, Blastoise has the potential to deal incredible burst damage even to targets effected neutrally by Water attacks.

While Mega Venusaur is a defensive one-trick pony, Mega Blastoise takes the defensive prowess Mega Venusaur has and amplifies its offensive capabilities.

2) Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard Y as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fan-favorite Mega Charizard Y is what players want from a Mega Evolution, as it is a Pokemon strong enough to blast a hole through any foe. Mega Charizard Y boasts of an attack stat of 319, which is even higher than Mewtwo.

Pair this to the fact that Mega Charizard Y has access to Blast Burn, making it a Pokemon capable of shattering any Raid Boss that has the misfortune of crossing its path. However, there is still one Pokemon that reigns supreme even over Charizard.

1) Mega Gengar

A Shiny Mega Gengar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO is everyone's favorite ghost, Gengar. With a monstrous attack stat of 349 and a great offensive typing of Poison and Ghost, Gengar's Mega Evolution can easily burn holes in Raid Bosses and Gym Pokemon alike.

Though its defenses are on the weaker side, it makes for a strong lead in Raid Battles and can easily take down any Gym Pokemon in a couple of hits before being in critical condition. It gets additional points for having the best shiny form in the franchise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far