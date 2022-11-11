What is the best team for Ultra Premier in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

At long last, Ultra Premier has finally returned to Pokemon GO. As many experienced battlers will know, this cup offers the ultimate challenge to those who may have gotten too comfortable with the established metagame of the standard Ultra League variant by removing the metagame staples from the cup entirely.

While some trainers may not like the occasional appearance of the cup's variants, many see it as a great opportunity to introduce themselves to the mobile title's competitive battling scene. After all, that side of the game seems far more inviting for new players when they aren't being stomped by the same three Pokemon again and again.

So, what is a great team that players can start themselves off with in Pokemon GO's Ultra Premier league? There are all sorts of variations and team compositions to the presented option, so some side options will be shown as well.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Pokemon GO's Ultra Premier League: Best picks and team composition

Trevenant, Steelix, and Swampert

Trevenant as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although the metagame staples have been removed from play, some of the more current side options have now made their way into the spotlight in this new alteration of the popular cup. Trevenant has always served as a nice option for those who missed out on obtaining Giratina in Pokemon GO.

Given its considerable bulk and offensive orientation, this Pokemon will likely be the damage dealer in most of the team compositions it's used in. Having solid offensive coverage thanks to its Grass and Ghost typing, this is definitely an option that trainers will want on their side of the field.

Steelix is a great opening choice to potentially bait out some of the opponent's shields early on. Although Steelix is an incredibly difficult wall to break throughout without proper counters, it also lacks useful offensive prowess. Keeping this in mind, it may not be ideal for some trainers, but many still prefer to use it.

As for the final choice, Swampert has always been a solid option for any tier of play. Thanks to its excellent type combination that gives it only one weakness (Grass-type attacks), it can fit into almost any defensive or offensive situation. Swampert's amazing bulk also lets it take initative if trainers want to lead with it.

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A great choice if Steelix is not an option for trainers, Galarian Stunfisk takes the archetype established by Steelix and gives it a slightly more offensive overhaul. Given Galarian Stunfisk's amazing stamina and a potent movepool that's ripe with coverage options, it is no wonder this Pokemon dominates Pokemon GO's Great League.

Nidoqueen

Nidoqueen as she appears in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A relatively balanced option, Nidoqueen excels at being one of the best Poison-types in Pokemon GO's Ultra Premier League. Boasting balanced stats with slightly higher Stamina, Nidoqueen is capable of outlasting almost any regular contender. However, bulkier picks and tanks counter Nidoqueen as they can outlast the Pokemon in long drawn-out battles.

Scrafty

Scrafty as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the reigning champ of Fighting-types in the tier, Cobalion, removed from the Premier cup, trainers are in dire need of a new Fighting-type to take on the role of DPS. Thankfully, Scrafty is one of the best suited picks out there, thanks to its high stamina and potent attacking power. This Pokemon's additional bulk also puts it ahead of Lucario, another popular Fighting-type pick.

Obviously, no trainer is guaranteed a win with these suggested picks. While they are great contenders for the tier, having the metagame staples removed from Pokemon GO's standard Ultra League is meant to encourage variety in trainers' teams.

