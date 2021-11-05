The best moveset for Cobalion in Pokemon GO

Cobalion, a member of Unova's Legendary Pokemon group known as the Swords of Justice, is a Fighting/Steel-type Pokemon that performs best when used within Pokemon GO's Ultra League PvP situations.

Not quite as domineering as its counterpart Terrakion, but much more capable than Virizion, Cobalion is something of a middle ground Pokemon in the Swords of Justice group in Pokemon GO (a fourth member, Keldeo, doesn't yet exist in the game).

In PvP respects, it can play a spoiler against fellow Steel-type Pokemon thanks to its learnable moveset, and it has a solid enough durability to contend with opponents that aren't absolute top meta picks. With that in mind, it's worth looking into which moves perform best for Cobalion in combat.

Pokemon GO: Top PvE/PvP movesets for Cobalion

Cobalion isn't a world beater, but it can hold its ground in battle (Image via Niantic/Youtube user Liftingandzombies)

Although Cobalion isn't best suited for Pokemon GO's PvE battles like Team GO Rocket encounters or gym raids, its top moves to learn in that respect would be Metal Claw and Sacred Sword.

With this moveset, it receives a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) from both of its moves since they match its Fighting/Steel typing, increasing its damage. If it uses these moves in particular against Rock and Ice-type Pokemon, it should gain the upper hand and keep it there thanks to both STAB and super effective damage. It won't win every Pokemon GO PvE matchup, but these moves serve it well.

When it comes to Pokemon GO PvP, specifically Ultra League, there's a little more room for nuance in Cobalion's moveset. Metal Claw and Sacred Sword work well here too, but some trainers may opt to pick up a second Charge Move in order to address type coverage or certain matchups that may be giving the Legendary Pokemon some difficulty.

In this light, Iron Head and Stone Edge both serve well as secondary Charge Moves, and they are more or less on the same footing. Stone Edge is technically better in a one-on-one comparison, but Iron Head provides an additional Steel-type move for Cobalion to receive STAB benefits from.

As long as Metal Claw and Sacred Sword are in its primary toolkit and moveset, Cobalion can perform well within Ultra League PvP and even hold its own in PvE circumstances. It really comes down to a trainer's preference in Pokemon GO, and while Cobalion isn't a shut-down Pokemon capable of wiping out teams with ease, it can still earn a place in a battle lineup when its moves are optimized.

