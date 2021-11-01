Pokemon GO: Cobalion raid counters for November 2021

Coming to Pokemon GO gym raids this November, Cobalion is a Steel/Fighting-type Pokemon that originally hails from the Unova region.

Since its time as a raid boss is fast approaching, it's worth looking into the top Pokemon GO picks to counter Cobalion. As a Fighting and Steel-type Pokemon, Cobalion receives super effective damage from Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type moves. If players match Pokemon types with these moves, they'll also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) which will amplify their damage output further. With that in mind, it should be fairly simple to pick great counters, as the usual meta picks for Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type raid attackers can also handle Cobalion effectively.

Cobalion in Pokemon GO: Mega Charizard X/Y are great counters for this raid

Trainers can rely on staples such as Mega Charizard X/Y to devastating effect against Cobalion (Image via Niantic)

Since Cobalion possesses three elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO, there are more than a few moves and Pokemon that can take advantage of Cobalion's flaws. Since defeating this raid boss will require multiple trainers to take advantage of these weaknesses, Pokemon and move choice matters. Picking the right counters can effectively decide whether players defeat the boss quickly or run out of time in the attempt.

For Cobalion in particular, the following moves and Pokemon can go a long way towards defeating it in Pokemon GO:

Fast Moves

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Mud-Slap (Ground-type)

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Charge Moves

Blast Burn (Fire-type)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Earth Power (Ground-type)

V-Create (Fire-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Pokemon

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Houndoom

Mega Lopunny

Reshiram

Darmanitan

Lucario

Chandelure

Conkledurr

Breloom

Machamp

Blaziken

Moltres

Excadrill

Garchomp

Landorus

Groudon

Heatran

Entei

Emboar

Victini

Infernape

Flareon

Rhyperior

Sirfetch'd

Pyroar

Although there are many more moves and Pokemon in Pokemon GO that could feasibly take on Cobalion, these picks are guaranteed to deal high damage to the boss and save precious seconds on the raid timer. Since every second counts when it comes to rewards, trainers will want to optimize their battle teams to ensure maximum damage output. If the raid group follows these basic strategies and their teams are full of counter picks, Cobalion shouldn't prove to be too much of a challenge.

Edited by Siddharth Satish