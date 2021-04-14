Fire-type Pokemon and their moves are some of the most powerful in the franchise, especially in Pokemon GO.

A lot of Pokemon GO trainers have incredibly strong Fire-type Pokemon at their disposal. The toughest choice isn't which of those Pokemon to use in battle, but what available moves to assign it.

There are a ton of Fire-type moves in Pokemon GO, all of which do solid damage. From Fast Attacks to Charged Attacks, here are the top five Fire-type moves in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Fire-type moves in Pokemon GO

#5 Flame Burst

Flame Burst - a Charge Attack that takes 50 Energy to unleash on opponents - is a solid Fire-type move in Pokemon GO. It has a Power of 70 and does 33.7 DPS on a Pokemon who receives a Same Type Attack Bonus. While not the most powerful, it definitely gets the job done.

#4 Overheat

While Overheat is the most powerful Fire-type move in Pokemon GO, it isn't the best option. Overheat has 160 Power, but takes 100 Energy in order to use it and has a massive 50 DPS with a Same Type Attack Bonus. The move does insane damage to non-shielded opponents, but sometimes, the amount of Energy needed isn't worth it.

#3 Flame Charge

Flame Charge is one of the most effective and used Fire-type attacks in Pokemon GO. It is a Charged Attack that takes 33 energy, has 70 Power, and does 23 DPS. The move is often seen in the lower levels of the Great League and can be a terrible nuisance for any opponent going up against it.

#2 - Flamethrower

Flamethrower is one of the most iconic Fire-type moves in all of Pokemon and translates over to Pokemon GO quite well. This Charged Attack has 70 Power and takes up 50 Energy when used.

With the right type of Fast Attack, Flamethrower can utterly decimate opposing Pokemon. It is a great coverage move that many Pokemon can use.

#1 - Fire Fang

Fire Fang is a Fire-type Fast Attack in Pokemon GO. It ranks in the top 10 of Fast Attacks when a Fire-type Pokemon gets a STAB. It does 11 Power and 15.3 DPS with a Same Type Attack Bonus.

Fire Fang provides a solid eight Energy per use and has a cooldown of less than one second. This is the best move to use to set up those powerful Charged Attacks quickly.