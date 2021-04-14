What are the rewards for the Pokemon GO Global Challenge?

The Pokemon GO Global Challenge might be a lofty task, but the reward that players can get for winning is well worth the effort.

The Global Challenge, between 13 April & 18, involves participating in 40,000,000 Raid battles. This will likely be incredibly difficult as it will require the entire Pokemon GO community to pitch in, but if the challenge is completed, everyone gets double stardust.

What are the rewards of the Pokemon GO Global Challenge?

Image via Niantic

Double stardust might not seem like a gift worthy of 40 million battles at first, but considering all the applications of stardust in Pokemon GO, it’s actually an excellent gift. Its main purpose is, of course, increasing Pokemon’s CP, but that’s always going to be valuable. That goes especially for players who have many teams for defending gyms, defeating raids, pvp, and other purposes. The more resources they have, stardust among them, the more Pokemon they can fit on different teams.

Another use that Stardust has is purifying the Shadow Pokemon that have recently risen in popularity. Most players have assuredly encountered many Shadow Pokemon throughout all of the Team GO Rocket challenges that have occurred. Some of these Pokemon become really powerful once they’re purified, especially bulkier Pokemon that don’t want to be taking double the damage.

Stardust can also be used to give Pokemon a second charge attack. This is probably where the double Stardust from the Global Challenge gets most of its value. Anyone who has any legendary or mythical Pokemon that they’d like to use is going to need 100,000 Stardust to unlock their second charge move. This is definitely a resource that no trainer can have enough of. Nobody knows when they’re going to find a new legendary (like the potentially upcoming Xerneas) that they will all of a sudden want to use.

Aside from that, there is also a Stardust cost for trading Pokemon. The longer two people trading have been friends, the less Stardust will be required to complete any trade. With new Pokemon being introduced by Niantic regularly, like with the Spring into Spring event, this is a great opportunity to trade for Pokemon.