Pokemon GO fans are unfortunately going to have to play without battling Team Rocket for a while.

Niantic just made the decision to disable all Team GO Rocket encounters for the foreseeable future. This action was taken due to a bug that Pokemon GO players have been experiencing recently. Niantic Support tweeted about the issue, claiming that they will give further updates as more information becomes available.

Team GO Rocket encounters disabled due to errors in Pokemon GO

Image via Pokemon GO Twitter

The issue that Niantic is trying to fix is that players are having their app crash when encountering Team GO Rocket. When participating in battle, sometimes immediately, players’ phones would become frozen. Rocket Balloons have also been simply disappearing from the map. Many posts on Reddit and other social media have shown screenshots of players’ screens that are stuck in position.

It is currently unknown as to what is causing this issue. There is also, unfortunately, no timetable for the return of Team GO Rocket. Some reports have appeared that showed Rocket Radar still works for some people. Pokemon GO players might have to wait until the next patch before they can face off against Team GO Rocket again.

This comes as sad news to some, since Team GO Rocket has recently been offering some new interesting features. Using the Rocket Rader, players could search for Team Rocket executives Sierra, Cliff and Arlo. After beating these trainers in battle, the player will be awarded a Super Rocket Radar that will point out the location of Giovanni, the ultimate Team Rocket leader.

Defeating Giovanni will then give the player an opportunity to catch Shadow Mewtwo. this is in addition to numberous other Shadow Pokemon that could be caught after beating a Team Rocket member. Players could even battle Jesse and James from the anime for a while.

While this will definitely be frustrating to many fans who enjoyed playing Grunts and Shadow Pokemon, there are still many other game modes in Pokemon GO to fill time while Niantic fixes this bug. The Spring into Spring event is well underway, and the Season of Legends is still on going also.