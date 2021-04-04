Create
How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO in April 2021

Team GO Rocket leader Sierra (Image via Niantic)
Mason J. Schneider
ANALYST
Modified 25 min ago
Feature

Sierra is one of three Team Go Rocket leaders that a Pokemon GO player must face off against before they can receive the necessary tools to locate the head boss, Giovanni.

One of the difficult aspects of battling Sierra and the other members of the trio, Arlo and Cliff, is that the Pokemon they use won't be completely known to the player prior to the fight.

However, by examining the potential Pocket Monsters Sierra is able to use, a player can go into the battle feeling confident and prepared.

Here's how to defeat the Team GO Rocket leader.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

How to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO - April 2021

Sierra
Sierra's first choice, Carvanha (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Sierra's second and third choices could be one of many, she always uses the same Pokemon first in battle. The Dark/Water-type, Carvanha, makes for a challenging opponent, but knowing the right way to counter it will ensure a player's victory.

The Generation III Pokemon is vulnerable against the use of Fairy, Bug, Electric, Grass, and Fighting-type moves.

The following are the best Pocket Monsters to use to counter Carvanha:

Machamp - using Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch

Breloom - using Counter and Seed Bomb

Electivire - using Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Once a player has defeated Sierra's Carvanha, they'll need to be ready to go against her Hippowdon, Porygon-Z, or Mismagius.

If she chooses Hippowdon, the best Pokemon to counter it are:

  • Roserade
  • Kingler
  • Gyarados

For Porygon-Z, use:

  • Blaziken
  • Machamp
  • Lucario

Her Mismagius can be knocked out by:

  • Gengar
  • Tyranitar
  • Weavile

After Sierra's second Pokemon is defeated, there is only one more left to deal with before a player can claim victory. The Team GO Rocket leader's third potential Pokemon includes Houndoom, Flygon, and Walrein.

Against Houndoom, send out one of these Pokemon:

  • Kingler
  • Tyranitar
  • Kyogre

When facing Flygon battle using:

  • Mamoswine
  • Gardevoir
  • Weavile

Sierra's Walrein is best countered by:

  • Lucario
  • Electivire
  • Machamp

Pokemon GO players have nothing to fear when battling against Team GO Rocket leader Sierra as long as they know the right options to have on their team before going into the fight.

Utilizing type-advantages will allow a trainer to easily defeat Sierra's Carvanha and the other two Pokemon she chooses to send out.

Also Read: How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO in April 2021

Published 04 Apr 2021, 00:21 IST
Pokemon Go
