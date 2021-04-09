The Spring into Spring Event in Pokemon GO will feature several new inclusions as well as some old favorites.

These Pokemon will mostly be available through 2KM eggs, on top of being able to find them more frequently in the wild. Conducting field research will also reward the player with some encounters (most of the field research is just catching Exeggcutes). Here are 5 Pokemon that trainers should keep an eye out for.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon to catch in the Pokemon GO Spring into Spring Collection

#5 - Rufflet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Most of the Pokemon in this event are fun Easter-themed collectables. Rufflet, however, might actually be one of the best Pokemon to actually battle with. It’s evolution, Braviary, gets 232 Attack, which isn’t too bad. The combination of Air Slash into Brave Bird also delivers a massive amount of damage. Braviary can run Close Combat to counter Rock and Steel-type Pokemon.

#4 - Bunnelby

Image via The Pokemon Company

It would be a shame to participate in an Easter event and not come away with a bunny Pokemon. Bunnelby not only fits the theme well, but is also one of the new Generation VI Pokemon to be added to the game. Niantic is slowly trickling these Pokemon in, so fans of Pokemon X and Y will definitely appreciate this creature's presence.

#3 - Munchlax

Image via The Pokemon Company Image via Niantic

It may be questionable how this fits the Easter theme (because people eat a lot on Easter?), but Munchlax is still a great Pokemon to find. It’s available through hatching 2KM eggs. Munchlax evolves into Snorlax, a titan and a fan favorite from Generation I. Snorlax gets a colossal 330 Stamina, so it’s not horrible in PVP either.

#2 - Flower Crown Pikachu

Image via CandyAndNess

From a collectables perspective, Flower Crown Pikachu is a treasure to find. Most of the Pokemon included in this event will become available down the line. Flower Crown Pikachu, though, will likely be limited to this event, unless Niantic does the same thing next year. This is going to be a great novelty to show off to friends. Eevee and Chansey also have Flower Crown forms that look just as cute.

#1 - Buneary

Image via The Pokemon Company

Not only is it another Generation VI Pokemon to be released, but Buneary is a great Pokemon to catch because of the inclusion of Mega Lopunny. This Pokemon is going to be available through raids, and trainers can get a Mega Lopunny of their own by evolving Buneary. In fact, one of the rewards for the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge is 50 Mega Lopunny Energy, so the player might as well try to catch the Pokemon.