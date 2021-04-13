With Niantic somewhat increasing the max level a trainer can achieve in Pokemon GO around the end of 2020, players who haven't yet reached the previous cap are curious what all comes with completing the level 40 milestone.

The leveling system is altered a bit after a trainer reaches level 40. Not only will players need to gain a certain amount of XP, but they'll also be required to complete specific challenges at each level from 41-50.

Here's what happens when you reach level 40 in Pokemon GO.

What happens when you hit level 40 in Pokemon GO?

The level 40 milestone (Image via Niantic)

For a level that requires no less than a total of 20,000,000 XP in order to reach it, one would only imagine that hitti ng it will come with an abundance of rewards. Here are the items a player can expect to receive when they hit the 40 mark:

40 Ultra Balls

40 Max Potions

40 Max Revives

40 Razz Berries

4 Incense

4 Lucky Eggs

4 Egg Incubators

4 Lure Modules

That's certainly a lot of items, but it's rightfully deserved for a player who goes above and beyond in Pokemon GO to reach what was the max level in the game for such a long time.

Prior to the end of 2020, when Niantic announced that the maximum achievable level was going to be increased, they also initiated a challenge to players who hadn't yet reached level 40. Trainers who reached level 40 before Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. local time earned the title of Legacy 40 Trainer and some exclusive perks, like Timed Research that rewards an exclusive Gyarados Hat avatar item and a special Legacy 40 medal.

While this challenge may be over now that it's 2021, there is now an abundance of new quests and goals to beat for players who reach level 40 and wish to continue on to the new maximum - level 50.

