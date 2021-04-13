Eevee is one of the most popular Pokemon in the entire franchise. Having eight different potential evolutionary forms has players of Pokemon GO wondering which ones are the best to use.

Each of Eevee's possible evolutions become a new type once Eevee makes the transformation. The form a player wants their Pokemon to evolve into may differ on personal preference or the need for a certain type of Pocket Monster on their team.

However, disregarding the need for a particular type, some Eeveelutions are better than others.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Eeveelutions to use in Pokemon GO

#3 - Vaporeon

Vaporeon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the three original evolutions of Eevee introduced in Generation I, Vaporeon is a Water-type Pokemon that players won't want to miss out on.

This Pocket Monster has a relatively high Max CP at each trainer level and can learn fiersome Water-type moves such as Aqua Tail, Water Gun, and Hydro Pump.

A Pokemon GO trainer can use what is known as a 'name trick' to get their Eevee to evolve into Vaporeon - though this will only work once to get the Water-type. Naming an Eevee 'Rainy' prior to giving it enough candies to evolve will result in it transforming into Vaporeon.

#2 - Glaceon

Glaceon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Coming in at 2nd place on the list of best Eeveelutions to use in Pokemon GO is the Ice-type, Glaceon. Originally introduced in Generation IV, this evolution of Eevee may not be the best Ice-type mon overall in Pokemon GO, but it can harness the power of some very useful moves in the game.

The best moveset for Glaceon is one which takes advantage of the Same-Type Attack Bonus, or STAB. A Glaceon that knows the moves Frost Breath and Avalanche will make for an extremely useful team member.

#1 - Espeon

Espeon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Espeon is the Psychic-type evolution of Eevee introduced in Generation II. While the Pokemon may be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-types, it more than makes up for it by having one of the highest Max CP's of all the Eeveelutions currently in Pokemon GO.

Espeon sits at a Max CP of over 3,000 for players who have reached level 40 - though it only goes up from there. The best moves are Confusion and Psychic, a combination that benefits from STAB.

