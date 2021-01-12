Ice type Pokemon can be majestic and dangerous all at the same time.

They freeze opponents, leave trainers will a chill running down their spine, and boast some amazing defensive tactics.

There are many ice type Pokemon now and each one is unique. At the end of the day though, they all have one purpose. They are meant to be cold and calculated.

Top 5 Ice Pokemon of all time

#5 - Articuno

Typically, these lists wouldn't include a legendary Pokemon. Everyone knows they are great so room is made for the regular creatures of the franchise. In this instance, though, Articuno is a must have. The legendary bird is a beautiful being that epitomizes ice type Pokemon. The magical blue bird is a nostalgia trip for any fan.

#4 - Glaceon

Eevee's evolutions will always rank near the top of their respective types. Glaceon, the ice type, is designed so well. It looks exactly how many felt an ice version of Eevee would look. As a battling Pokemon, Glaceon is no pushover. It has an incredible special attack stat, as well as great defensive numbers. It might be cute, but it can be a deadly fighter.

#3 - Froslass

Froslass is unique with an ice/ghost type combination. In the lore of Pokemon, Froslass literally steals things, Pokemon and people included, that it is fond of, freezing them, and displaying them as art. Outside of that, it is a great type mixture, being able to avoid one of ice's weaknesses in fighting. With good speed and a solid moveset available, Froslass should not be slept on.

#2 - Lapras

Lapras is a beloved classic. It is a fairly decent competitive battler, but the reason it is so popular is because of it's gracefulness. Many fans remember it ferrying heroes across treacherous waters. Many remember its beautiful song. Lapras is one of the kindest and most gentle creatures found in the Pokemon universe. It can be pretty powerful at times, too.

#1 - Abomasnow

Abomasnow is a brutal ice type Pokemon that is simply described as a juggernaut. The giant tree/yeti creature is a terrifying sight to see for those wandering around a snowy mountain. With Snow Warning as an ability, Abomasnow can make it hail right at the start of battle. This gives it 100% accuracy for its ice type moves, such as Blizzard. It has a massive weakness to fire type moves, but other than that, it is an unstoppable ice machine.