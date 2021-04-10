Pokemon GO trainers discover Sylveon's secret evolution name

Pokemon GO players who wish to evolve their Eevee into Sylveon will need to have some patience until the Generation VI mon is officially added into the game.

However, those who are waiting in anticipation will be happy to hear that some trainers have discovered the secret evolution name required in order to evolve their Eevee into the Fairy-type Pokemon.

With the recent leak of information regarding the next Mega-Evolutions and Generation VI Pokemon to come to the game by dataminer, it's no surprise that someone was able to figure out what nickname will be used to evolve Eevee into Sylveon.

Related: Pokemon GO Mega Evolutions leaked for Mewtwo, Rayquaza and more

Sylveon's secret evolution name for Pokemon GO discovered

Eevee, Sylveon's first evolution, in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While players have known for awhile that nicknaming their Eevee particular names allows the Pokemon to turn into a specific evolutionary form, only recently have they discovered what name will be used to get Sylveon when it officially comes to the game.

Pokemon GO trainers figured this out by naming their Eevee 'Kira' and attempting to evolve it. It was confirmed that this is almost 100% the secret evolution name, because when a player tries to evolve an Eevee named Kira, they receive a network error message.

UPDATE: We have just confirmed that calling Eevee “Kira” does in fact bring up the Sylveon evolution prompt! https://t.co/qTePPKsmgq — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) April 9, 2021

Advertisement

Similar to the other secret 'Eeveelution' names in Pokemon GO, Kira actually has some significance to the franchise and wasn't just randomly chosen. While it is not yet confirmed if this is the exact reason why that name was picked, the words Kira-Kira means glittery or shiny in Japanese. This makes perfect sense, considering that Sylveon is a Fairy-type Pokemon known for its glittery design.

For players who wish to evolve their Eevee into Sylveon, it's now only a matter of waiting for the game to fix the network error glitch.

Also Read: How to get Sylveon in Pokemon Sword and Shield