Sylveon is the highly sought after Fairy-type evolution of the Pokemon Eevee.

Sylveon makes a great addition to the team of any player who is fond of Fairy-types. This Pokemon has very solid Base stats overall, especially in the Special Defense category. Sylveon, like Eevee's other evolutions, has become immensely popular with fans. The Pokemon has even appeared in the anime a few times.

The Pokedex entry for Sylveon in the Sword version of the game informs players that the Pokemon has the ability to stop any conflict by releasing enmity-erasing waves from its ribbon-like feelers. Both trainers who seek Pokemon for their cuteness, as well as those who look for great battlers, can find an excellent choice in Sylveon.

Considering Eevee has so many evolutionary forms, it can be a bit confusing on how exactly a player of Sword and Shield gets their Eevee to turn into a Sylveon.

Here's how to evolve a Eevee into a Sylveon in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

How to get Sylveon in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Sylveon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first step for a player trying to get their hands on a Sylveon is to make sure they own an Eevee first! Once a trainer has caught an Eevee, they'll need to increase its Friendship Level to three hearts.

There are several ways to raise the Friendship Level of a Pokemon. It would be best if a player caught their Eevee using a Luxury or Friend Pokeball. Regardless, one can also increase the level by simply using the Pokemon often, carrying it in their party, feeding it vitamins, and having it hold the Soothe Bell.

Once a player has reached three hearts Friendship Level with their Eevee, they'll need to teach their Pokemon a Fairy-type move.

The last step is to simply train and level up the Eevee via battling, once it has achieved the previous two prerequisites. So long as the Friendship Level is at the correct amount and the Pokemon knows a Fairy-type move, it will evolve into a Sylveon when leveled up.

