Which is the most useful in Pokemon GO: Virizion, Cobalion, or Terrakion?

Pokemon GO is about to receive the Unova region's Legendary Pokemon trio, known as the Swords of Justice, this November, as 5-Star raid bosses. But which are worth catching for battle purposes?

Put plainly, each of these Unova Legendary Pokemon have some versatility and capability in battle, but in different respects. This is likely due to their different types, but also the movesets they're capable of learning and the maximum stats they're able to achieve.

Compared to many rank-and-file Pokemon, Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion are all far from useless. It really just comes down to the trainer's priorities in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: What each Sword of Justice does well

The Swords of Justice as they appear in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company).

Though they are widely different in types and movesets, each member of the Unova trio has their own strengths and weaknesses. Technically a four Pokemon team, but Keldeo is not yet available in the game.

They're each capable in their own way when it comes to battle, but some Pokemon GO trainers prioritize PvE battle over PvP and vice versa. It is so because they wouldn't want to spend tons of time and effort attempting to catch the wrong Pokemon, or one that doesn't shine quite as well in their favored battle type.

A short breakdown of each of the Swords of Justice in Pokemon GO can be found below:

Virizion (Fighting/Grass-type)

At level 50, its maximum CP can reach 3,417.

Of all of its stats, Virizion's best maximum stat in Pokemon GO is its defense.

Doesn't perform particularly well in PvE due to its weak move collection for the meta, but these same moves allow it to perform well in Ultra League PvP. Moves such as Quick Attack, Leaf Blade, Stone Edge, and Close Combat are its best assets.

It can bait shields effectively with its Charge Moves, and can take out meta picks such as Swampert and Poliwrath with relative ease.

Terrakion (Fighting/Rock-type)

Terrakion's best maximum stat is its attack, by far.

Has a maximum CP cap at level 50 of 4,181.

Although it doesn't quite hit the way Rampardos can as a Rock-type, Terrakion performs well as a PvE attacker in raids where it can utilize its Rock and Fighting-type moves.

It does possess several weaknesses, but none that are doubly super effective.

It doesn't hold up well enough in PvP due to a substantial lack of bulk.

Cobalion (Fighting/Steel-type)

Like many Steel-type Pokemon, Cobalion performs well in the PvP meta in Pokemon GO, specifically Ultra League.

Its maximum CP at level 50 peaks at 3,417.

Its highest maximum stat is its defense.

For players who may not have fan-favorite Registeel for Ultra League PvP, Cobalion can be a solid replacement thanks to moves like Sacred Sword, Metal Claw, Stone Edge, and Iron Head.

It performs best against enemies with less or no shields, as it has a tough time against fellow Steel-types when both Cobalion and its opponent have the equal number of shields.

