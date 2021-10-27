The best Pokemon teams for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO Season 9

Teambuilding is an essential skill in Pokemon GO for any trainer that wants to reach a high rank.

Several threats have emerged at the top of the Ultra League meta. It seems like Trevenant has only been in the game for five seconds and has already shot up to the top tier. It joins threats like Registeel, Talonflame, and Giratina Altered. Regardless of who is being used, the name of the game is type coverage.

Which teams should Pokemon GO trainers be running in Ultra League?

5) Venusaur, Swampert, Registeel

Players should be prepared to see Swampert a lot. Since it’s only weak to Grass, it can synergize well with many Pokemon. It can also support a Venusaur lead, who would need a teammate to take care of Fire-types. Registeel also covers Venusaur’s weakness to Ice and Flying.

4) Obstagoon, Gengar, Cresselia

The Obstagoon lead has been a strategy that’s been explored due to the Pokemon’s strong moveset. Being Dark-type and Normal-type, it gets blown up by Fighting-types. Both Gengar and Cresselia cover this weakness, with Cresselia being a safe swap and Gengar being a late game cleaner.

3) Talonflame, Abomasnow, Swampert

One of the most potent team compositions in all of Pokemon is the Fire-Water-Grass core. They each cover the other’s weaknesses very well. What is nice about this team is that it has high damage output (Talonflame) as well as a tank (Swampert).

2) Swampert, Charizard, Togekiss

Since it’s so overpowered, Charm spam is a great strategy to center a team around. Togekiss is the best Charm spammer in the meta, and Charizard can cover its weakness to Steel. This team is quite weak to Electric-type, hence Swampert being on the team as well.

1) Giratina (Altered), Swampert, Registeel

This team has been around for quite a while and has basically never fallen out of viability. The combination of Giratina Altered and Registeel sits in front of most threats in the meta. Registeel covers all of Giratina’s weaknesses, whereas Swampert gets his only weakness (Grass) covered by both teammates.

