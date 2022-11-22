Pokemon Go Nihilego raid guide (November 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

A surge of Ultra Beasts is approaching in Pokemon GO, and trainers will see a familiar face among them when the event begins on November 27, 2022. Nihilego, the Ultra Beast codenamed UB-01 Symbiont, is returning as a raid boss during the Ultra Beast Arrival event.

Nihilego is a powerful Poison/Rock-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, and when it reappears as a raid boss, it will see its CP boosted substantially. Trainers who wish to take it on will likely need a few players to assist them, and it's wise to have a battle team in place to counter Nihilego effectively. There are many ways to do so, and trainers have the freedom to assemble their teams as best they can.

There are several ways to counter Nihilego in Pokemon GO, but it doesn't hurt to look at some of the top options.

Top counter picks for Nihilego in Pokemon GO

Therian Landorus is an excellent counter to defeat Nihilego (Image via Niantic)

As a Poison/Rock-type in Pokemon GO, Nihilego possesses a total of four weaknesses: Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type moves and Pokemon. If trainers utilize Ground-type moves and Pokemon in particular, they'll be able to deal much more damage, as Ground-type attacks are super effective for both Nihilego's elemental types.

However, if you don't have any Ground-types that are up to the task, you can still stick to other types that exploit Nihilego's weaknesses.

Top Pokemon to counter Nihilego

Excadrill

Therian Landorus

Garchomp

Rhyperior

Groudon

Incarnate Landorus

Rhydon

Golurk

Krookodile

Donphan

Mamoswine

Golem

Swampert

Mewtwo

Flygon

Unbound Hoopa

Metagross

Alolan Dugtrio

Seismitoad

Terrakion

Hippowdon

East/West Sea Gastrodon

Nidoking

Sandslash

Jirachi

Bound Hoopa

Haxorus

Kyogre

Dialga

Empoleon

Top moves to counter Nihilego

Mud-Slap

Mud Shot

Psycho Cut

Confusion

Bullet Punch

Waterfall

Metal Claw

Earthquake

Earth Power

Bulldoze

Psychic

Doom Desire

Surf

Hydro Cannon

Iron Head

In addition to picking the right team of counters, Pokemon GO trainers will surely want to accrue as many healing items as possible. Even when it's being effectively countered, the fearsome Ultra Beast is still fully capable of doling out plenty of punishment.

Your Pokemon are sure to take damage, and some may even faint. Due to this, it's wise to keep as many Potions and Revives in your inventory as possible to get your battle party back up and running in short order.

It's also wise to bring as many of your fellow Pokemon GO trainers into the raid who can follow the same counter-strategy. Conventional knowledge states that as trainers join the raid, the completion time is lowered, allowing players to maximize the potential rewards of defeating any raid boss, Nihilego included.

It may be an Ultra Beast, but Nihilego will fall just like any other opponent once it's taken enough damage.

With the right plans in place, Pokemon GO trainers should be able to defeat Nihilego, reap their item-based rewards, and then get the opportunity to capture the Ultra Beast for themselves.

It's certainly an undertaking worth pursuing, as Nihilego has more than a few battle applications itself, particularly in PvE battles like raids, gym attacks/defense, and Team GO Rocket battles.

