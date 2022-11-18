Pokemon GO Mega Latias Raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Latias will be appearing in the new Pokemon Air Adventures promotion that will take place alongside the Pokemon GO Safari Zone event in Singapore, from November 18, 2022, to November 20, 2022 (GMT+8). As a 6-star Raid Boss, the dual Dragon and Psychic-type fighter has a maximum CP of 5428, which rises to 80,545 in 6-star Raids.

Currently, there are only two beings that are capable of being full-fledged 6-Star Raid Bosses, Mega Latias and Mega Latios. This situation might change soon as more powerful fighters get introduced to the game in the future.

Fans and pro gamers have predicted several Mega Legendaries to join the Pokemon GO roster soon. Below is every bit of information you need to raid Mega Latias.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Complete details on Mega Latias in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses of Mega Latias in Pokemon GO

Mega Latias is vulnerable to six different types of moves due to its dual Dragon and Psychic-typing in Pokemon GO. Attacks of Ice, Bug, Dark, Ghost, Fairy, and Dragon-type nature inflict 160% damage to the Mega Raid Boss as they share a type advantage against the fighter.

To build your overall strategy and win against this Mega Evolution, you need to strategize by understanding the mechanics of its type weaknesses.

Since this Pocket Monster has high stats and boosted performance due to its Mega Evolution, along with it being a 6-Star Raid Boss, it cannot be defeated solo. At least five to six Pokemon GO trainers need to band together to win against it.

Mega Latias’ resistances in Pokemon GO

Apart from the six types of weaknesses, Mega Latias can easily resist six different types of moves in Pokemon GO. Attacks from Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Psychic, and Water-type attributes are resisted fairly well by this fighter. You are advised to avoid using these types of moves and instead only focus on those that this Mega Evolution is weak against.

Although Mega Latias is super buffed, there are ways to win against it. All you need is proper research on its weaknesses and resistances. None of its moves or stats boosts can help this Mega Evolution defeat you if you play your hand with a roster of well-selected fighters.

A team consisting of high-level Pokemon proficient in STAB damage effects can inflict subsequent amounts of damage on this 6-Star Raid Boss. A fighter with the potential for STAB effect will have an absolute upper hand as it can exploit the moves that Mega Latias is weak against.

Best Mega Latias counters in Pokemon GO

Below is a list of Pocket Monsters that can counter Mega Latias as a Pokemon GO 6-Star Raid Boss.

Non-Shadow and Non-Mega counters:

Zekrom : Dragon Breath and Outrage Dragon

: Dragon Breath and Outrage Dragon Reshiram : Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

: Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Dragonite : Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

: Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Zacian : Snarl and Play Rough

: Snarl and Play Rough Salamence : Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

: Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Dialga : Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

: Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Haxorus : Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

: Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw Darkrai : Snarl Dark and Shadow Ball Ghost

: Snarl Dark and Shadow Ball Ghost Hoopa (Unbound) : Astonish and Shadow Ball

: Astonish and Shadow Ball Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragon

Shadow and Mega Counters:

Mega Banette : Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Shadow Salamence : Dragon Tail and Outrage

: Dragon Tail and Outrage Mega Houndoom : Snarl and Foul Play

: Snarl and Foul Play Shadow Mamoswine : Powder Snow and Avalanche

: Powder Snow and Avalanche Shadow Weavile : Snarl and Avalanche

: Snarl and Avalanche Shadow Mewtwo : Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

: Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball Shadow Latias : Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

: Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw Mega Absol : Snarl and Dark Pulse

: Snarl and Dark Pulse Shadow Dragonite : Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

: Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Defeating Mega Latias in 6-Star Raids will provide you with a chance to capture the monster as it faints. You can even get your hands on a Shiny Mega Latias while participating in these Raids as the special variant of this fighter has been available on the platform for quite a while now.

Despite the odds of encountering a Shiny Mega Latias being rather low, any window of opportunity is a chance for shiny collectors to partake in.

Poll : 0 votes