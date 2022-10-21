Pokemon GO Mega Latios raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Latios is a Tier 6 Pokemon GO Raid Boss and is significantly stronger than the 3-star and 5-star Raid Bosses in the game. With its dual Dragon and Psychic-type, it has a maximum Combat Power of 5661, which increases to a whopping 84000 in 5-star and 6-star Raids.

Currently, only Mega Latios and Mega Latias are capable of being 6-star Raid Bosses, but it is likely that other Pokemon may share this stage soon. Hardcore Pokemon GO enthusiasts have done their digging and claimed that the game will see the addition of other Mega Legendaries in the future. This guide will ensure that you have the right counters, moves, and stats that are needed before raiding the Mega Pokemon.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Mega Latios’ weakness in Pokemon GO

Due to its dual Dragon and Psychic-typing, Mega Latios is weak to six different types of Pokemon GO moves. Ice, Bug, Dark, Ghost, Fairy, and Dragon-type attacks deal 160% damage to it directly as they have a type advantage against this Mega evolution.

Understanding the type-weakness of any fighter gives you the basis for building your overall strategy. One thing to be concerned about is that Mega Latios as a 6-Star Raid Boss isn’t an enemy that a solo player can defeat and you will need a team of at least 5 to 6 players with powerful counters against it.

Mega Latios’ resistance in Pokemon GO

Mega Latios and Mega Latias as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Besides its weaknesses being six different types, Mega Latios is fairly resistant to six other types in the current Pokemon GO meta. Electric, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Psychic, and Water-type moves are easily resisted by this Pokemon. You should avoid using these types of moves while facing Mega Latios and focus on attacks that it's weak against instead.

After proper analysis of its weaknesses and resistances, Mega Latios, despite its heavy CP and Stats boost, can be easily defeated. A well-built team consisting of high-level Pocket Monsters that are proficient in the same class of attack as their type can deliver unique STAB damage to the 6-Star Raid Boss. This STAB effect deals extra damage to Mega Latios, exploiting the moves that it is weakest against.

Best Mega Latios counters in Pokemon GO

Given below is a list of monsters that can fight and defeat Mega Latios as a Pokemon GO 6-Star Raid Boss.

Non-Shadow and Non-Mega counters:

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragon

Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragon Salamence: Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Dialga: Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Zekrom: Dragon Breath and Outrage Dragon

Dragon Breath and Outrage Dragon Reshiram: Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Dragonite: Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Zacian: Snarl and Play Rough

Snarl and Play Rough Haxorus: Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw Darkrai: Snarl Dark and Shadow Ball Ghost

Snarl Dark and Shadow Ball Ghost Hoopa (Unbound): Astonish and Shadow Ball

Shadow and Mega Counters:

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragon Tail and Outrage Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Banette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw Mega Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play

Snarl and Foul Play Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Powder Snow and Avalanche Shadow Weavile: Snarl and Avalanche

Snarl and Avalanche Shadow Mewtwo : Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball Mega Absol: Snarl and Dark Pulse

After winning against Mega Latios in the Pokemon GO 6-Star Raid, the chance for you to capture it will arrive as it faints. You could even be lucky enough to encounter a Shiny Mega Latios in the 6-Star raid since its shiny variant is available in the game. Although the odds of encountering this are rather low, for shiny hunters, any small window of opportunity is a decent chance of getting their hands on a rare collectible.

