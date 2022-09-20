10 most powerful Psychic-type moves in Pokemon of all time

Popular since Generation I, Psychic-type Pokemon have their own value in the franchise. Their attacks were somewhat overpowered and were then nerfed several times. While they became vulnerable against Ghost and Dark-types a few times due to the nerfs, they were also weakened by buffs to the attack damage of other Pokemon.

Despite everything, Psychic-type attacks still have significant damage and fairly good accuracy ratings among others.

Most psychic attacks can inflict a status effect on the opponent, decrease their stats, raise their own, or possess special abilities like swapping items and stats with the enemy. With a vast pool of amazing attacks and high chances of triggering a secondary ability, the Psychic-type moves have proven to be one of the fan-favorite ones to go for.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Pokemon Galarian Articuno and Hoopa are present in the most powerful Psychic-type moves list

10) Psybeam

The Psychic-type move Psybeam looks mesmerizing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The iconic move Psybeam is a Psychic-type move introduced in Generation I. It's basically a ray of light that confuses the opponent, and the status effect can sometimes result in the enemy attacking itself instead of the rival. When confused, opponents are basically helpless, even to easily defendable attacks.

Although the move sounds interesting and unique, its attack power is quite low. Despite the low power, it boasts 100% accuracy and is dependable at times of need. It might miss at times when luck is bad, but this move was prominently used and was one of the attacks that dominated Generation I.

9) Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut was introduced as a new Psychic-type move in Generation IV, and TM69 in Generation VIII. It slashes at the opponent by making sharp blades of energy. With its high critical hit ratio and attacking power slightly better than Psybeam, it has proved to be a keeper on many occasions.

Psycho Cut has a low-base attack power and doesn't have an accuracy of 100%. However, it can manage to make a critical hit, which can deliver prominent damage to the opponent.

8) Extrasensory

A group of Nuzleaf living in the forest (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nuzleaf's signature move, Extrasensory, was introduced in Generation III but was made available for other Pokemon too after Generation IV. This Psychic attack deals notable damage while attacking, and has a 10% probability of inflicting the status condition, Flinch, on the opponent.

Flinch can affect the opponent and make them lose a turn in a battle. Since they will be unable to fight back for a turn, it can significantly change the tide of any battle.

7) Zen Headbutt

Introduced in Generation IV, Zen Headbutt does literally what its name suggests. The attack combines gathering willpower in the forehead and then headbutting the opponent with it.

This move is somewhat similar to the aforementioned Extrasensory. This is because it also has the probability of inflicting the status condition Flinch with a good amount of attacking power behind it. Some may not like it as much since it has a slightly lower accuracy of only 90% when compared to Extrasensory’s 100% accuracy.

But what makes it a better move is the increased probability of inflicting Flinch. While Extrasensory might have a 10% of possibility, Zen Headbutt doubles it with a 20% possibility of casting it on the opponent. The higher probability of Flinch easily wins against the slightly better accuracy of Extrasensory.

6) Psychic Fangs

Bruxish using its signature move Psychic Fangs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Psychic Fangs was introduced in Generation VII as the Pokemon Bruxish’s signature move. Later on Generation VIII, it became available for others as well. Despite being a Psychic attack, the Pokemon literally bites the opponent in this move.

With the ability to destroy and nullify protective moves like Light Screen and Reflect, this technic also has dependable base attack power in times of need. Boasting almost 100% accuracy, it can miss the opponent at times but when it hits, it delivers.

5) Psychic

The iconic Psychic-type attack, Psychic, was introduced in Generation I of the Pokemon franchise. It sends a telekinetic force to inflict damage on the opponent, with a good base attack power behind it.

The move also has the probability of lowering the opponent's special defensive stats in battle. In Generation I, the chances of decreasing the enemy’s defense stat was set as 33.2 %. However, the move was nerfed later in Generation II as the probability decreased to just 10%, which was done to balance the meta as the move was clearly very powerful.

4) Psystrike

Mewtwo using its signature move Psystrike (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Psystrike is a Psychic move that was introduced as the signature ability of Mewtwo in Generation V of the franchise. It has a high base attack power and attacks the enemy with a magnificent psychic wave. The accuracy rate of this attack is 100%, which leaves bare minimum chances of missing in battle.

Psystrike was made available only to Mewtwo and still reigns as its signature move in the Pokemon franchise. Although it doesn't have a secondary status ability like some of the aforementioned moves had, it is still one of the most powerful psychic attacks of all time.

3) Photon Geyser

Introduced in Generation VII as the Pokemon Necrozma’s signature move, Photon Geyser is a very powerful psychic attack. Its base attack power is extremely high and can inflict significant damage, easily changing the tides of a battle.

This move, when used, will summon a pillar of light, which will then either deal attack damage or special attack damage to the opponent.

Photon Geyser also has the chance of dealing additional bonus-type damage, which gives it a slightly better edge than Psystrike. However, the secondary bonus attack and its damage depends upon the other stats of the Pokemon.

2) Freezing Glare

Galarian Articuno using its signature move Freezing Glare (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Newly introduced in Generation VIII as a signature move of the legendary Psychic Pokemon, Galarian Articuno, Freezing Glare has the powerful ability to freeze its opponent.

With a high base attack power, the legendary Pokemon shoots massive psychic power from both of its eyes and inflicts notable damage, with a 10% probability of freezing its enemy during the battle. Although it is limited to just Galarian Articuno, the power of this attack is definitely one of the best in the entire franchise.

1) Hyperspace Hole

Introduced in the franchise as the signature move of Hoopa’s original Confined form, Hyperspace Hole is an ace of Generation VI’s Psychic-type attacks. Despite being a special attack in Confined form, it is also usable by the Pokemon's alternate Unbound form.

This Psychic-type attack takes Hoopa closer to the enemy and deals unavoidable damage. Its base attack power might not be on par with the others on this list, but it is special in different ways.

Hyperspace Hole can completely avoid the opponent’s protective move and can inflict precise damage every single time, ignoring accuracy checks and other game mechanics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far