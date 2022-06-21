How to get Shadow Ball and Psystrike attacks for Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

Few Pokemon are as sought after in Pokemon GO as Mewtwo. Luckily, players will finally have their chance to catch one.

Those daring enough to go head-to-head with the original Legendary Pokemon may be rewarded with a chance to catch it. However, once users have their Mewtwo, they may want to use it in battles.

The battle system of the mobile game is much different than the main series, as many know. Unlike the turn-based combat of the latter, the smartphone version features a system of light and heavy attacks akin to other fighting games than Pokemon RPGs. However, this comes with complications.

When gamers construct their Pokemon's movesets, more must be considered than damage. Type coverage matters in Pokemon GO, so readers are always encouraged to diversify their move types.

Luckily, they have lots of charged, heavy attacks to choose from when looking at their Pokemon's moves.

Mewtwo in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Mewtwo as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon. This leaves it weak against Dark, Bug, and Ghost-type attacks. However, Mewtwo only has two resistances: Fighting-type attacks and other Psychic-type attacks. This means that Mewtwo may fair better against Conkeldurr and Lucario than Darkrai or Umbreon.

Stats-wise, what makes Mewtwo so threatening is its attack stat of 300. This makes it an extraordinary burst attacker, even among other Legendary Pokemon.

Iy also means Mewtwo's biggest form of putting out reliable damage is its charged attacks, which require energy generated by fast attacks to execute.

When looking toward Mewtwo's movepool in Pokemon GO, players may have difficulty choosing between two moves: Psystrike and Shadow Ball. The former is its signature attack from the main series, while Shadow Ball is one of the best Ghost-type attacks in the game.

But how can users get these moves?

Gamers wanting access to Shadow Ball in Pokemon GO should complete a Raid Battle between June 16 and 23. As part of the tie-in event with the Pokemon Trading Card game expansion for the mobile title, two different versions of Mewtwo with separate attacks will be made available.

Likewise, players wanting their Mewtwo with the exclusive Psystrike charged attack will need to challenge its Raid Battle from June 23 to July 1. This is ideal for those who value damage over utility and coverage, as Psystrike is Mewtwo's most powerful charged attack in the game, making it the best choice for damage.

Luckily, users who do not want to choose between the two attacks in Pokemon GO may not have to sacrifice damage or utility. However, it will require lots of grinding. They will need lots of stardust and a Mewtwo candy to unlock the capability to give their Mewtwo another charged attack.

With Mewtwo being such a rare Pokemon, this means gamers are going to have to walk with Mewtwo as their buddy for an incredibly long time. A total of 100 Mewtwo candies must be collected to unlock the second charged attack. Only then can they use an Elite Charged TM to get Shadow Ball.

