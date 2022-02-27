Best build for Hoopa in Pokemon Unite

Hoopa, the new character introduced in Pokemon Unite, is quite an interesting support.

Usually, every support brings something different to the table in Pokemon Unite. Eldegoss gives teammates shields, Blissey keeps them healthy, and Mr. Mime helps out by dealing tons of damage with Barrier and Confusion.

Hoopa allows for teammates to have increased mobility around the map, allowing for some very interesting plays.

Which abilities should new Pokemon use?

Hoopa users will want to choose Astonish first, but early game Hoopa (who should be going bottom lane) is in a very odd position. It takes a long time for this character to kill farm, but this shouldn’t be an issue because Hoopa should be letting its teammate get the farm anyways.

What Astonish does is leave some enemies stunned for a while. This can be great for early game team fights to keep targets from escaping (even though everyone just runs Slow Smoke anyways).

As for its main abilities, the big one Hoppa users will want is Hyperspace Hole. This can do two things:

It can drop a hole on the ground where itself and teammates can warp back to base and return to the hole, or

It can be dropped on a goal so that itself and teammates can warp from top lane to bottom lane and vice versa.

Of these two abilities, right now, the latter seems to be more popular. Gamers who play ranked a lot know how long it can take after killing Drednaw to haul it back up the map for Rotom.

Hyperspace Hole can make it so that the team warps to Rotom instantly, though.

Hoopa's Unite move lets it transofrm into Hoopa Unbound (Image via TiMi Studios)

Hoopa should pair Hyperspace Hole with Phantom Force. This is simply a solid damaging option that also allows Hoopa to phase in and out of team fights.

As with most any new character, it’s taking a while for users to figure out which items this Pokemon should be running. Since it’s so poor at taking farm, though, Exp Share is a great pick for Hoopa.

As for other items, Buddy Barrier is a must since Hoopa’s Unite move is arguably the best part of the character. Focus Band is also good for longevity, but trainers can replace this for Muscle Band if they are using Hoopa in solo queue.

In terms of battle items, Slow Smoke is a great choice for Hoopa. It wants to drop Slow Smoke during team fights so that way the rest of the team can try to get big KO’s at Dreadnaw, Rotom, and Zapdos.

