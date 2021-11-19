The best build for Mr. Mime in Pokemon Unite (November 2021)

For a Supporter Pokemon, Mr. Mime can certainly pack a powerful punch.

While other Supporters have extremely passive playstyles (Blissey, Eldegoss, etc.), there’s nothing wrong with going in as Mr. Mime and doing some damage. It can be rough laning against an opposing Mr. Mime, because it’s only a matter of time before it gets a Confusion off. Therefore, a good build for Mr. Mime will buff its attacks as well as help it support the team.

Which move should this Supporter Pokemon be running in Pokemon Unite?

As a Supporter, Mr. Mime will usually be going down the bottom lane. It will definitely want to select Fake Out first. Once it gets Light Screen, though, it can also guard opponents for a teammate to take farm and level up.

Mr. Mime becomes "OP" the moment it can learn Confusion at level 4. This is a simple projectile move that shoves opposing Pokemon away. If the opponent is shoved into a wall, though, Confusion deals a ton of damage and stuns the enemy for a bit.

Fortunately, Mr. Mime can create a wall of its own with Light Screen. For this reason, Mr. Mime will want to upgrade Light Screen to Barrier at level 6, just to keep walls up for Confusion.

Mr. Mime can Confusion enemy Pokemon into a wall for increased damage (Image via TiMi Studios)

Mr. Mime can be incredibly annoying with its Unite move, Showtime. Not only does it deal damage, but it leaves opponents unable to act for a short time. With this move, Mr. Mime can simply dive into a team fight and stun every enemy for its teammates to deal damage and clear the field.

As for items, it will want to run Buddy Barrier to help the Pokemon on its team. With Score Shield, it can also get easy scores often. While Focus Band is fine as a third item, a better choice might be Choice Specs. Since Confusion deals so much damage, might as well increase its damage output. Its battle item should still be Eject Button so it can dodge sticky situations.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider