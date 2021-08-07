Support characters are vital to a team's success in Pokemon Unite.

Mr. Mime is a wonderful support character in the game, backing up teammates and frustrating opponents.

Mr. Mime can be played in either the top or bottom lane. Sticking with an ally is the most effective way for Mr. Mime to make a difference in Pokemon Unite.

A solid build can make Mr. Mime one of the best options in the Support category.

What is the best build for Mr. Mime in Pokemon Unite?

Attacks

Mr. Mime is a wonderful support character in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To start the best build path for Mr. Mime in Pokemon Unite, players should select Fake Out at the beginning of a match. This move deals damage and pushes opponents back. This is a great way to create space or prevent early goals.

Once Mr. Mime reaches level 4, players can swap Fake Out with Confusion. Confusion moves in a straight line in front of Mr. Mime, dealing damage and shoving Pokemon Unite enemies.

At level 6, players will gain access to Barrier. This move places a wall in front of Mr. Mime. This prevents opposing Pokemon from moving through it, creating a great opportunity for players to block enemies and gang up on them.

Mr. Mime's Unite Move is known as Showtime! This is available at level 9. It is an area-of-effect attack where Mr. Mime puts on a show that deals damage and stuns enemies.

Items

Held items make a player's Pokemon Unite character stronger in battle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The use of held items is a great way to upgrade one's Pokemon Unite character and make them stronger in battle.

For Mr. Mime, the first held item should be Focus Band. With the help of this item, Mr. Mime's HP will gradually recover when it is low.

Buddy Barrier is the next held item that players can use with Mr. Mime. When Unite Move is used, Buddy Barrier shields Mr. Mime and a nearby ally with the lowest HP among the team. This will keep both in the fight for much longer.

Assault Vest is the third held item that should be used for Mr. Mime in Pokemon Unite. When out of combat, Mr. Mime will gain a percentage of its maximum health back in the form of a shield that blocks special attacks.

The battle item for Mr. Mime should be X Speed. This item will increase Mr. Mime's movement speed.

