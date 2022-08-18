5 most unattractive Pokemon of all time, ranked

One of the trademarks of the Pokemon franchise is all the vastly different designs the creators come up with for each creature. However, not every design is a winner.

With a series as big as this, there are bound to be a few flops in the design department. However, some are much poorer than the rest.

While the franchise's best designs are discussed among fans almost daily, few look towards the opposite side of the spectrum. With over 900 creatures to pick from, some are bound to be downright putrid on the eyes.

So which Pokemon in the series have a "face only their mother could love?"

Five most unsightly Pokemon

5) Cubchoo

Cubchoo as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Admittedly, Cubchoo is a bit of an interesting choice. However, fans of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker may get traumatic flashbacks of the annoying, snot-nosed child who follows players around Outset Island at the start of the title.

While Cubchoo's base design is far from terrible, its dribbling booger is far from cute. The decision to have an Ice-type with a constantly running nose may sound funny as a design choice, but it gets much grosser when users read its Pokedex entries.

Judging from what is displayed, this dripping snot rocket is the power of Cubchoo's attacks. Gross.

4) Drowzee

Drowzee as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

What is it about Drowzee that is so offputting? Is it its long trunk on its humanoid body? Is it the weird finger wiggle it constantly does in its new battle model in the main series? Is it its sharp, aggressive eyes? Or is it the memory of Drowzee abducting a child in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon 2 that makes it so unsettling?

While its design is understandable, being based on the Baku from Japanese folklore, the decision to make it look like a bipedal elephant person is not. Yokai Watch also has a Baku in its game and made the design look much better, leaving Drowzee's design excuseless.

Also, as a side note, this writer cannot be the only one reminded of Patrick Star's Singe Scoop Strawberry Cone with a Chocolate Dip stunt from the frycook games when he sees Drowzee's pants-like design.

3) Gurdurr

Gurdurr as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whether readers lift or not, Gurdurr sure does, and he makes sure everyone knows. While it is portrayed in the franchise to be used and trained by construction workers, its bulbous red nose and curly "hair" makes this creature look more like a buff clown rather than an industrial worker.

Also, the grotesque vein-like growths on its body are a bit offputting, given they are always present. It would be understandable if they were apparent when it exerted force, but these bodily marks are always present, even at rest.

2) Bruxish

Bruxish as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The argument could be made that Bruxish is supposed to look akin to the, get ready for this name, the Humuhumunukunukuapua'a. However, this fish is mostly white, with a few black and yellow splotches on its body. It also lacks the trademark fangs and the little dangly thing affixed to Bruxish's forehead.

Bruxish is a design fans have yet to see many gamers defend. It looks more like an abomination comprised of Birdo from the Mario franchise and Angie from Shark Tale doing the Dragonball fusion dance.

1) Crabominable

Crabominable as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

People hate too much on Vannilluxe and Garbodor's designs when there is a hairy crab with a bowl cut in the franchise. Crabominable is a design almost every user can agree is downright disgusting.

When they heard of the tropical paradise that is Alola, no one suspected they would see a yeti crab.

With the bare chest and stomach, most players associate with great apes in cartoons, many feel that this design for a crab creature is incredibly offputting. Not to mention that hideous "hairdo."

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

