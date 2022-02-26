Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Deoxys Speed Forme

Due to a lack of options, it’s usually quite easy to figure out the kind of moves Deoxys Speed should be running in Pokemon GO.

Niantic is currently running through the gamut of Deoxys formes, and its Speed is the new one to be featured in Raids. It doesn’t have the huge Attack that the other formes have (or the huge Defense that Deoxy's Defense forme has), but it can still find a niche on a team with the right moveset.

Which moves should this mythical Pokemon be running?

Despite not having STAB, Charm Beam would be preferred over Zen Headbutt for Deoxys Speed’s fast move. At 11 energy per use, it charges significantly more than Zen Headbutt, even though Zen Headbutt is a quicker move.

Of course, some trainers might want to run Zen Headbutt just to make Deoxys Speed a Psychic-type Raid attacker. The Speed forme is probably Deoxys' worst forme as a Raid attacker, though.

Both regular Deoxys and Deoxys Attack have the power to break through bulky Raid bosses. The same definitely cannot be said for Deoxys' Defense forme, but at least it can survive long enough to do damage over time. Deoxys Speed has neither of these qualities.

Deoxys Speed gets two Electric-type moves in Charge Beam and Thunderbolt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It also relies on Psycho Boost, which, at 70 base power, is a very poor damaging option. Its saving grace is, in PvP, it comes with a pretty low energy cost (35).

This would normally make it a good shield bait option. Opponents, however, can always choose not to shield. If Psycho Boost is successful, Deoxys Speed will get its Attack stat lowered by one stage, so some opponents might want the debuff just so they can have more survivability against Deoxys Speed’s attacks.

Unfortunately, though, this is the only Psychic STAB move that Doexys Speed gets. Its other available charge moves are Thunderbolt and Swift, and rest assured, it isn’t recommended to run Swift.

At the very least, Thunderbolt pairs with Charge Beam to give Deoxys Speed good damage output against Water-types and Flying-types. With only 230 Attack, though, it will struggle to get damage against other bulkier Pokemon.

Edited by Saman