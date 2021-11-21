Top 5 Water Type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

When structuring a balanced team for Pokemon GO's Battle League or even Raid Battles, proper type coverage is one of the most important things that lead a team to victory. A team comprised of solely one type of Pokemon leaves it open to getting destroyed often by a Pokemon with a type advantage.

Water-type Pokemon are the most common in the entire franchise knowing the best ones to choose from among them can help players make their choice of a possible teammate a lot easier.

Pokemon GO's Best Water Type Pokemon

#5 Kyogre

Starting off the list is the powerful ruler of the seas itself. Kyogre has been a part of the Pokemon franchise since the earliest entries of the third generation main series Pokemon games, Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Kyogre also made an appearance on the cover of Pokemon Sapphire. With a high combat power max of 4,652 in Pokemon GO, Kyogre has an amazing stat spread of 270 attack, 228 defense, and 205 stamina.

#4 Shadow Gyarados

At the number four spot is Shadow Gyarados. Gyarados is already a fantastic Pokemon in its own right, giving it a shadow form only makes it better. While Kyogre tops Gyarados in stats, Shadow Gyarados tops Kyogre in terms of its maximum damage output, thanks to the damage boost given to Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

#3 Shadow Swampert

Sitting at the number three spot is the Shadow variant of fan favorite Water starter, Swampert. What makes Shadow Swampert such a powerhouse in Pokemon GO is its access to the best Water type attack in the game: Hydro Cannon. Thanks to Mudkip's Community Day event back in July of 2019, Swampert was gifted a Hydro Cannon. Having this move skyrockets Swampert's DPS (damage per second) value.

#2 Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it cannot be used in the Battle League, Mega Gyarados takes the number two spot for the best Water type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It sports a handsome new attack stat of 292. A moveset of Waterfall and Hydro Pump maximizes its damage output, which sits at a large 20.49 damage per second.

#1 Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sitting at the number one spot is the original Water type Pokemon, Blastoise. While Mega Evolutions cannot be used in Battle League, Mega Blastoise still sits at the top of the list of Pokemon GO's best Water type Pokemon. Thanks to its massive attack stat of 262 as well as access to Hydro Cannon, Blastoise completely decimates its competition for the number one spot.

It also soaks every Gym defender and Raid Boss it goes against. With a damage output of 25 per second, Mega Blastoise far exceeds Mega Gyarados and earns its seat as the best Water type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

For players looking to make the best Battle League team for Pokemon GO, Shadow Swampert is one of the best options trainers can use. For Raid Bosses, trainers should try for a Mega Blastoise as it has the highest overall damage output per second among all Water types in Pokemon GO.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee