Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Deoxys Defense Forme 

Deoxys Defense Forme is one of the best tanks in GO Battle League in Pokemon GO.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s in the Great League or the Ultra League. This forme of Deoxys seems to dominate wherever it’s played. The big reason why it’s so strong is the colossal 330 Defense stat it has, but it also gets access to some niche moves that give it good matchups against the meta.

Which moves should this mythical Pokemon be running?

Despite Zen Headbutt having STAB, the fast move trainers will want to use with Deoxys Defense Forme is Counter. It’s simply that good to where it doesn’t matter whether it’s STAB or not: if a Pokemon gets access to Counter, it likely should be running it.

Counter does a solid 8 damage and charges 7 energy in PvP, but what makes it so consistent is that it only lasts for one second. Over time, the energy will stack up, allowing Deoxys Defense Forme to have its charge moves ready to go.

Speaking of which, one charge move every Deoxys Defense Forme should be running is Rock Slide. It’s the one move that Deoxys Defense Forme has access to with both decent base power (80) and a reasonable energy cost (45). Rock Slide also gives Deoxys Defense Forme favorable matchups against threats like Talonflame.

Deoxys Defense Forme has a Defense stat of 330 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As for the secondary charge move, there isn’t a clear winner, as both options have their merits. Psycho Boost is a strong STAB option, whereas Thunderbolt has more coverage.

Psycho Boost doesn’t need much energy (35), which typically makes it a better option. Trainers might be better off running Thunderbolt in this slot, however. First of all, since Deoxys Defense Forme can sponge up damage for days, it can certainly live long enough to charge the 55 energy needed for Thunderbolt.

Electric-type coverage also lets Deoxys Defense Forme hit Azumarill, Jellicent, Skarmory and Walrein for major damage. This can be more valuable than Psycho Boost, which debuffs the user’s Attack stat after it’s used anyways.

