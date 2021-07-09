Can Deoxys be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Deoxys has always been one of the rarest Pokemon of any game in the series, spin-off or otherwise, which makes shiny Deoxys quite enticing for big time collectors.

Deoxys was introduced in Generation III. It resided on Birth Island, a place that nobody could get to unless they received the Aurora Ticket through Mystery Gift.

In the remakes of Generation III, Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, there is only one Deoxys to be caught, and that’s in space after the trainer beats Rayquaza. It’s flat out not available in most other games.

Any trainer that catches a shiny Deoxys in Pokemon GO is certainly praiseworthy, but is it even available?

Which Deoxys formes can be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, this isn’t a straightforward answer. There are four Deoxys formes, and they’re basically treated as different Pokemon. There is a normal version of Deoxys, followed by a Speed Forme, a Defense Forme, and an Attack Forme.

The good news is that the normal Deoxys has had its shiny released. It was made available as a raid boss during the Pokemon GO Enigma Week event in 2020.

Most trainers are probably wondering about Deoxys Defense Forme, though, since that is a raid boss at the time of writing. Sadly, Deoxys Defense Forme does not have a shiny available. This may come as sad news to some fans who were hoping to catch more Deoxys Defense Formes at the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Raid Day.

Regardless of whether it’s shiny or not, Deoxys Defense Forme is still a phenomenal Pokemon that trainers should try to catch multiple of. A perfect IV or close to perfect IV Deoxys Defense can do wonders in the Great League.

Put simply, this Pokemon doesn’t faint. Deoxys Defense Forme, as its name would imply, has a huge Defense stat at 330. It is because of this that Deoxys Defense Forme actually has a large presence in the Great League meta. It can simply soak up hits, while at the same time charging one of its multiple coverage moves, which can hit many threats in Great League.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod