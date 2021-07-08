Pokemon GO Fest 2021: How to prepare for Raid Day

With Pokemon GO Fest 2021 kicking off on July 17, trainers worldwide are gearing up for a continued celebration of the game's fifth anniversary.

One of the more appealing aspects of this year's Pokemon GO Fest is its Raid Day. The event will showcase all Legendary Pokemon currently available in the game on July 18 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time.

Ways to prepare for Raid Day in Pokemon GO

There are quite a few ways in which Pokemon GO players can prepare for Raid Day. While most of these methods involve stockpiling items, focusing on one's roster of Pokemon is also important.

With so many different Pokemon appearing throughout Raid Day, players will want to have their teams ready to counter whichever element type the opposing raid boss is. Improving their team's CP is also a wise endeavor. Every little bit of legwork done now will improve the benefits that players receive once they step into gym raids on July 18.

Here's a breakdown of general tips for Pokemon GO players who are awaiting Raid Day:

First and foremost, players will want to accrue as many Raid Passes or Remote Raid passes as possible. Though only a few can be carried in Pokemon GO, these items are the beating heart of raid participation. No raids can be enjoyed without paying the fee of a Raid Pass. While there are other means of earning them (through things such as Pokemon GO's Five-Year Anniversary Event), most Raid Passes will likely need to be bought from the in-game store. Pokecoins to purchase them can be bought with microtransactions using real-world currency or by placing a Pokemon in a gym controlled by the player's team in order to defend it.

Players should round out their current roster of Pokemon. They must improve the CP of the Pokemon they want to use in a raid with candies or evolve them if they haven't already. It is wise to have several fully-evolved and high CP/stat Pokemon with different elemental types in order to handle any raid boss flexibly.

Trainers should keep their friend list stocked with players. If their real-life friends play Pokemon GO, players should invite them along for raids and try to level up their friend level with them in order to have stronger battle chemistry. There are also several apps and community sites that offer friend code trading in case players want to add a few more friends for some extra raiding action.

Healing items are the second-most important items during raids (after passes). The likelihood that players' teams will take substantial damage and will have Pokemon that faint is a certainty against the higher-tier bosses. Trainers should pack as many Revives and Potions as possible (ideally Max Potions and Max Revives) in order to patch up the battered Pokemon on their team and get them back into the raid.

