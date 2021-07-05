5 best games like Pokemon GO for Android devices in July 2021

Back in 2016, Pokemon GO had people roaming the streets and scanning the suburbs for Pokemon. The game grabbed worldwide attention and also showered some light on Augmented Reality games.

For Android users, the Google Play Store has quite a wide range of options when it comes to AR games. From collecting pet dragons to a dinosaur apocalypse, several games resemble Pokemon GO.

Games like Pokemon Go available on the Play Store

1) Jurassic World Alive

Jurassic World Alive is an AR adventure (Image via Ludia Games, YouTube)

For dinosaur fans and pre-historic geeks, Jurassic World Alive is nothing less than a real-life dinosaur crisis. In the AR game, they can see dinosaurs wreaking havoc in their real-time location.

Gamers can unlock new dinosaurs by gathering their DNA. They can also collect dinosaurs and challenge their friends to multiplayer matches.

Download it here

2) Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs

Who would have thought that Angry Birds would make it to the AR category? But now, fans of the franchise can smash pigs in such an environment.

Players can view the structure from all sides and then attack it, giving the game quite the feel.

Download it here

3) The Walking Dead: Our World

The Walking Dead TV series and video games have a loyal fan base. These fanatics should give the AR game a shot. This means those who were waiting for the zombie apocalypse should get their guns out.

Players have to move around in their surroundings, aim at zombies, and destroy them. To unlock characters from the TV series, they have to collect cards.

Download it here

4) Ingress Prime

Another Niantic creation (Image via Ingress, YouTube)

This is an earlier title by Niantic, the creator of Pokemon Go. It is an AR game in which players progress by completing missions.

They roam the city in search of a portal. The world is in conflict due to XM (Exotic Matter), and gamers have to choose a side and defend it.

Download it here

5) KnightFall AR

This AR offering is all about defending the Holy Grail in The Knight Templar (Image via Spectral Games, YT)

KnightFall is a relatively new title still in the testing stage. The game promises to bring a historic experience right to the tabletop. This AR offering is all about defending the Holy Grail in The Knight Templar.

Players can move around the battlefield, zoom in, and launch realistic attacks. To move forward in the game, they have to collect coins.

Download it here

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

