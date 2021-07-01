How to change teams in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has three teams to choose from and the decision is a tough one.

The three teams in Pokémon GO are Mystic (blue), Valor (red) and Instinct (yellow). Once a Pokémon GO trainer reaches level 5 and chooses a gym, the trainer will be introduced to the Team Leaders and will have to make a decision as to which team they want to join.

The three well-known Legendary birds are linked to each team as mascots. Zapdos is linked to Team Instinct, while Articuno is linked to Team Mystic. Team Valor then has Moltres as its mascot.

Once a trainer chooses which team they want to join in Pokémon GO, they will be able to battle in gyms and with their leaders. This choice was a permanent decision for almost three years, but thanks to a new item in the shop, a trainer will be able to change teams with ease.

Team Leaders in Pokemon GO Image via Niantic

Changing Teams in Pokémon GO

In the shop, a Pokémon GO trainer will be able to purchase a Team Medallion for 1,000 PokeCoins. The official description of this item reads, “A unique coin that enables a trainer to change teams. A Team Medallion can only be purchased from the shop once per 365 days.”

The Team Medallion isn’t an item to use lightly. Being able to use this only once per year indicates a big choice, and an important one at that. With that being said, a trainer will need to think hard about which team they want to be a part of in Pokémon GO.

Each leader, Blanche from Mystic, Spark from Instinct, and Candela from Valor, will chat with the trainers during the CP Appraisals of their Pokemon. A trainer can also battle against each Team Leader to gain knowledge and experience, and their Pokemon won't take any damage as a result. Therefore, a Pokemon Trainer will not need any revives or potions to bring a fainted Pokemon back to life.

Another benefit from having a team in Pokémon GO is that a trainer will be rewarded extra Premier Balls after winning a Raid if that Raid Battle took place in a gym of their team color. Keeping an eye open for a certain colored Gym will be a benefit worth searching for, especially when finding those 5-Star Raids.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod