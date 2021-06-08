Pokemon GO: Special Raid Weekend details for June 2021

Niantic is offering Pokemon GO players a chance to participate in more gym raids and awarding them even more Candy for a limited time.

From Saturday, June 12, 2021 to Sunday, June 13, 2021, Pokemon GO will be hosting a Special Raid Weekend for players with three main benefits:

Raiders will earn twice as much Candy from capturing raid boss Pokemon.

Trainers at or above level 40 will be three times more likely to earn Candy XL from catching the same raid boss Pokemon.

Raids will occur more often, this includes five-star gym raids and Mega Raids.

Additionally, Niantic has reminded players that Regirock, Regice, and Registeel will be featured as raid bosses until June 17, 2021.

Pokemon GO: Current raid bosses and their move weaknesses

Image via Niantic

With the impending Pokemon GO Special Raid Weekend, trainers may want to brush up on their raiding abilities and strategy in order to maximize their Candy-earning potential.

Broken down into tiers, raid boss Pokemon come in varying shapes, sizes, and elemental types. With a total of 13 current raid bosses in rotation, it can be tricky to remember all of their elemental move weaknesses. Fortunately, these have been compiled for convenience :

Mega Tier

Mega Slowbro: Weak to Bug-, Dark-, Electric-, Ghost-, and Grass-type moves.

Tier 5

Regirock: Weak to Fighting-, Grass-, Ground-, Steel-, and Water-type moves.

Regice: Weak to Fighting-, Fire-, Rock-, and Steel-type moves.

Registeel: Weak to Fighting-, Fire- and Ground-type moves.

Tier 3

Snorlax: Weak only to Fighting-type moves.

Slowking: Weak to Bug-, Dark-, Electric-, Ghost-, and Grass-type moves.

Slaking: Weak only to Fighting-type moves.

Toxicroak: Weak to Flying-, Ground-, and Psychic-type moves. Psychic-type moves deal 256% damage as both of Toxicroak's types are weak to it.

Tier 1

Galarian Slowpoke: Weak to Bug-, Dark- and Ghost-type moves.

Alolan Grimer: Weak solely to Ground-type moves.

Shellder: Weak to Electric- and Grass-type moves.

Shinx: Weak only to Ground-type moves.

Timburr: Weak to Fairy-, Flying- and Psychic-type moves.

With these weaknesses in mind, Pokemon GO trainers should be able to coordinate their battle party effectively for raids. Hopefully, their teammates online are able to do the same, as not many raids past Tier 1 are particularly easy to run through solo. Thanks to the Special Raid Weekend event, plenty of Pokemon GO faithful will reap the increased rewards for their work.

Read More: Pokemon GO - How to increase your storage size

Edited by Nikhil Vinod