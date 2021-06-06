Pokemon GO: How to increase your storage size

Pokemon GO trainers play the game with the same goal that the series has exclaimed since the beginning — to catch 'em all.

Trainers in Pokemon GO have a finite amount of space to store the many creatures they have come across, however. This doesn't mean they have to pick and choose.

The game allows for storage upgrades. This expands the amount of Pokemon that can be held at any given time. Keeping the entire Pokedex, a multitude of legendaries, and an army of Shiny Pokemon will be no problem.

How to increase storage size in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

Increasing Pokemon GO storage size is an easy feat to accomplish. In fact, players can now store more Pokemon than ever before in the global mobile game.

Niantic has updated the number of Pokemon that can be kept a handful of times. Currently, Pokemon GO trainers can store up to 4500 different Pokemon. This includes first time catches and any duplicate Pokemon.

Maximum Pokemon Storage has just been increased to 4500 in the Game Master and a special 2 for 1 bundle added to the shop! pic.twitter.com/zuqWdmqyVF — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) June 4, 2021

Maxing out that storage is a bit pricey, but it can be done. Trainers need to enter the shop found within Pokemon GO. From there, they can purchase a Pokemon storage upgrade for 200 coins.

Each 200 coins spent gives trainers an additional 50 Pokemon slots. If trainers are interested in grabbing that additional storage, they can simply keep purchasing until they hit the max.

PokeCoins can be bought in bundles of 100, 550, 1200, 2500, 5200, and 14500. Of course, those all come at various price points, depending on how many of them trainers want to purchase.

Trainers, a bundle that grants two Pokémon storage upgrades for 200 PokéCoins is now available until Monday, June 7, at 1 p.m. PDT (GMT −7)! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 4, 2021

Currently, Pokemon GO is offering two upgrades for the price of one in a special Event Box. This lasts throughout Gible Community Day and ends at 3 PM CT on Sunday June 7, 2021.

Be sure to take advantage of that while it lasts, because two storage upgrades for only 200 coins is too good to pass up on.

