Pokemon GO: Entire Event Schedule for June 2021

June 2021 is expected to be a hectic month for trainers in Pokemon GO.

Already this month, trainers have seen Giovanni’s Shadow Zapdos appear and a shiny Galarian Ponyta makes its debut. In addition, there was a Dwebble Spotlight Hour, as well as a Clamperl becoming available in a Breakthrough box.

However, the best is yet to come for players who are ready to enjoy the start of summer by capturing some really great Pokemon. Much like the beginning of the month, trainers can expect something new to be happening in Pokemon GO almost daily.

June 2021 Event Schedule in Pokemon GO

Shadow Zapdos June 1st-17th

A Shadow Zapdos will be in possession of Team GO Rocket Leader Giovanni from June 1st through the 17th. However, Pokemon GO players will rescue the Legendary Pokemon once they have completed the Special Research storyline The Higher They Fly.

It is also rumored that Giovanni will have a new Shadow Pokemon in his possession as of June 17th. But only time will tell if that rumor is true or not.

Slowpoke Event June 8th-13th

Beginning June 8th and running through the 13th, Niantic will be holding a Slowpoke-themed event called A Very Slow Discovery. This means that trainers will find Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro and Mega Slowbro all in the game. There will also be a new Collection Challenge to work on.

June Pokemon Spotlight Hours: June 8th, 15th and 22nd

Remember, Trainers! Abra will be in the spotlight on Tuesday, June 8, at 6 p.m. local time, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 7, 2021

June 8th will have a Spotlight on Abra and a special bonus of 2x catch Candy. Then, June 15th will spotlight Slowpoke with 2x transfer Candy, and lastly, June 22nd will have a Spotlight hour on Swinub with a Special Bonus of 2x evolution XP.

Solstice Event June 17th-20th

Niantic is celebrating the summer solstice and will have a special event from June 17-20. People in the Northern Hemisphere will find summer-themed Pokemon during the event, while those in the Southern Hemisphere will find winter-themed Pokemon. More details about this event will be shared on June 16th.

Mystery Event June 25th - July 1st

Niantic has a mystery event happening in Pokemon GO from June 25th to July 1st. They haven't announced what it is, but Niantic says that trainers will enjoy an unexpected event.

Pokemon GO June 2021 Raid Schedule

Trainers, which of these Mega-Evolved Pokémon will you be challenging this month? Are you planning to challenge them all? 😲 pic.twitter.com/IW5ZUcICEx — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 7, 2021

There are also some awesome Raids in Pokemon GO for players to join this month as well. June 1st-17th will feature Regirock, Registeel, Regice, and June 17th-30th will feature "Surprise" Legendary Pokemon.

June 2: Regirock

June 9: Registeel

June 16: Regice

June 23: Unknown

June 30: Unknown

Niantic will also be bringing back Mega Raid Battle rotations to one Pokemon at a time.

June 1-7: Mega Lopunny

June 8-17: Mega Slowbro

June 17-July 2: Mega Gyarados

Edited by Gautham Balaji