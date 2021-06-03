Pokemon GO: Raid schedule for June 2021

Raid Hour events happen every month on Pokemon GO on Wednesdays and give trainers a chance to capture Pokemon that are Legendary, new, or rare.

The Raid Hours for June will be on every Wednesday for one hour, typically between 7:00 PM local time and 8:00 PM local time.

While June 2021 is panning out to be a packed month for Pokemon GO events, it’s important for trainers to keep in mind the Raid schedules so that they can have ample Raid passes and revives to take advantage of all the events that are coming up.

June 2021 Raid schedule in Pokemon GO

On June 2nd, 2021, we saw our first Raid Hour Event that featured Regirock. A rock-type Pokemon that is resistant to many types of Pokemon, making it a desirable creature for a trainer to have in their Pokedex.

June 9th is the next scheduled Raid Hour, which will feature Registeel. Registeel is an awesome Pokemon and resistant to a whopping 11 other types of Pokemon. This is a Steel-type Pokemon only vulnerable to Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type Pokemon.

The next Raid Hour will feature Regice on June 16th in Pokemon GO. Regice is only resistant to other Ice-type Pokemon and is vulnerable to Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon. Trainers who were able to catch Registeel from the prior Raid Hour will definitely want to have it ready to take on Regice for this one.

The next two Raid Hours in Pokemon GO are scheduled for June 23rd and June 30th, and they both run from 6 to 7 PM local time. Interestingly, these two Raid Hours will also feature a mystery Pokemon, so there’s no way to know how to prep until right before the Raid begins.

However, with the previous Raid Hours being against Regirock, Registeel, and Regice, it wouldn’t hurt to have those three ready to take into battle.

