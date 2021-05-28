What are Regirock's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players recently found out that Regirock will be featured in 5-star raids beginning June 1st. Now, trainers need to learn Regirock's weaknesses and the best way to counter them in battle.

Trainers not only want to know how to beat Regirock so they can conquer the raid, but also to gain an encounter with the Legendary Rock-type Pocket Monster. Upon successfully defeating the raid boss, players will be rewarded with a chance to catch it.

This article covers all of Regirock's weaknesses in Pokemon GO, making it simple to claim victory over the Legendary Pokemon.

How to defeat Regirock in Pokemon GO

Trainers who wish to beat the Regirock raid boss will need to take advantage of the type-effectiveness when battling it.

Being a Rock-type Pokemon, Regirock has a variety of weaknesses against other types in Pokemon GO. The Legendary is weak against the following types:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Steel

Water

Of course, players must be aware of Regirock's resistances in the mobile game. The Pokemon is resistant to Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type moves used against it in battle.

Use one of the following Pokemon to effectively counter Regirock in raids:

Mega Blastoise: If a player is fortunate enough to have this Mega-evolved beast on their team, defeating Regirock won't take long. Use the move combination Water Gun and Hydro Cannon to benefit from the Legendary's weakness against Water-type attacks.

Metagross: This dual Psychic/Steel-type Pokemon is one of the most versatile creatures in the game. Trainers using Metagross against Regirock will want to be sure the Pokemon knows two Steel-type moves to inflict maximum damage.

Groudon: What better way is there to defeat a Legendary Pokemon in battle than to use another Legendary against it? Groudon is an excellent choice for this reason and because it takes advantage of Regirock's Ground-type weakness. The moves Mud Shot and Earthquake are great to use against the raid boss.

Conkeldurr: One of the best Fighting-types in Pokemon GO, Conkeldurr will match up well against Regirock in battle. If it knows the fast move Counter and the charged move Dynamic Punch, Regirock doesn't stand a chance.

Taking multiple Pokemon listed above into battle against the Legendary Rock-type is the best way to ensure a trainer victory. Additionally, this 5-star raid boss will go down much easier if a player enters the battle alongside a few of their friends.

