Since their introduction, Rock-type Pokemon have always been a staple in the Pokemon franchise.

Rock-type Gym leaders are also known for being some of the hardest to beat throughout the main series of Pokemon games. Considering the love for Rock-type Pokemon, along with the ever-growing love for the classic Hoenn region, it is a challenging task to pick a top three.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 3 Rock-type Pokemon from Hoenn

#3 - Regirock

Introduced to the franchise in Generation III, Regirock is a Rock-type Legendary Pokemon. Known as the Rock Peak Pokemon, Regirock is not known to evolve from or into any other Pokemon. Regirock is well known for being a member of the Legendary Titans along with Regice, Registeel, Regieleki, and Regidrago.

Standing at about 5’7”, Regirock is a pretty decent sized Pokemon that boasts quite a bit of power. Regirock has a base stat total of 580, with an impeccable Defense stat total of 200. Regirock is resistant to Normal, Flying, Poison, and Fire-type Pokemon and Moves.

#2 - Rhydon

Introduced in Generation I, Rhydon is a dual-type Ground and Rock-type Pokemon. Rhydon evolves from Rhyhorn starting at level 42 or into Rhyperior when traded while holding a Protector. Though Rhydon was introduced to the franchise in Generation I, they are still obtainable in the Hoenn region without trade.

Known as the Drill Pokemon along with Nidoqueen and Nidoking, Rhydon is a large, gray, bipedal Pokemon that looks like it was designed to resemble a mix of a dinosaur and a rhinoceros. Despite not being as strong as the others on this list, Rhydon’s menacing appearance is backed up by a base stat total of 485. This comes with an Attack stat of 130, which is excellent for battle.

#1 - Aggron

Known as the Iron Armor Pokemon, it is no surprise that this Generation III addition would make a list of the best Rock-type Pokemon. Aggron is a dual-type Steel and Rock-type that evolves from Lairon starting at level 42.

Standing at 6’11”, Aggron is a massive bipedal Pokemon that is primarily gray with silver plates of armor. Aggron has a base stat total of 530, with a total Defense stat of 180, which is very impressive. This, coupled with its immunity to Poison-type Pokemon and moves, makes Aggron a real weapon in battle.