What are Espeon's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is currently featuring Espeon in tier three raids, and players need to know the Pocket Monster's weaknesses and the best way to counter it in battle.

Trainers want to know how to defeat Espeon so they can complete the raid, but also to gain an opportunity to catch the Psychic-type Pokemon. There is no better time to make use of Espeon's faults in battle because once a player defeats it, they'll be rewarded for the encounter with a Pokemon.

This article discloses all of Espeon's weaknesses in Pokemon GO, making it simple for a player of any skill level to win against it in battle.

How to defeat Espeon in Pokemon GO

Regardless if one is talking about the core series Pokemon games, anime, or POGO, ultimately the key to winning a battle is correct type-effectiveness.

Espeon is the Psychic-type evolution of Eevee, giving it just a few weaknesses against other types. Espeon is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type opponents in Pokemon GO. On the other hand, this Pokemon has resistances when facing Fighting and other Pyschic-type foes in battle.

A trainer can use one of the following Pokemon against Espeon to knock it out quickly:

Mega Houndoom: Considering Mega Houndoom is the best Dark-type Pokemon currently available in POGO, it's no wonder that the Pokemon is the #1 choice to use against Espeon. A great move combination for Mega Houndoom are the Dark-type moves Snarl and Foul Play.

Mega Gengar: Another Mega Evolution that will make quick work of Espeon is the dual Ghost/Poison-type, Gengar. To deal maximum damage against the Psychic-type, use a Mega Gengar that knows the moves Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Weavile: Those that aren't fortunate enough to have a Mega Evolved Pokemon in POGO can try their hand using Weavile against Espeon. The Dark/Ice-type will easily inflict damage easily with its type advantage. The fast-moving Snarl paired with the charged move Foul Play will take a toll on the enemy Espeon.

Scizor: Though Bug-types are often thought to be some of the weakest Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Scizor is still able to benefit from type-effectiveness against Espeon. This Steel/Bug-type will certainly help to wear down the raid boss using a moveset that includes Fury Cutter and X-Scissor.

Using a combination of the above Pokemon when battling Espeon is the best way to ensure a player victory. All of these options take advantage of Espeon's weaknesses in Pokemon GO.

