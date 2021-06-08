Pokemon GO: Mega Slowbro weaknesses and raid counters

Slowbro is getting some love in Pokemon GO. The latest part of the Season of Discovery is the "A Very Slow Discovery" event, which introduces Galarian Slowpoke and brings Mega Slowbro to raids as a boss.

Nearly completely devoured by the Shellder on its tail, Mega Slowbro gets a huge boost to its stats and attacks in its Mega Evolved form. The good news for Pokemon GO's gym raiders is Mega Slowbro's elemental types don't change from Water/Psychic, meaning the same weaknesses it had as a regular Slowbro still apply to it now.

By utilizing Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost and Grass-type moves, Mega Slowbro is still beatable with the right Pokemon team and trainer allies.

Pokemon GO: Ideal counter Pokemon to use against Mega Slowbro

Image via Niantic

With a total of five elemental weaknesses, Mega Slowbro is arguably one of Pokemon GO's more vulnerable Mega Raid bosses. Because of this, trainers have a wide array of Pokemon and moves at their disposal to deal super effective damage to it. While players by no means have to rely on the very best Pokemon for the situation when it comes to countering Mega Slowbro, certain Pokemon do perform far and above in the type matchup against a Water/Psychic-type Mega Pokemon. These ideal counter Pokemon include:

Mega Gengar

Mega Gyarados

Mega Houndoom (Though players should watch for any Water-type moves)

Mega Venusaur

Mega Manectric

Mega Ampharos

Zekrom

Darkrai

Origin Giratina

Magnezone

Yveltal

Raikou

Weavile

Therian Thundurus

Hydreigon

Mewtwo (Using Shadow Ball as a charged move specifically)

Chandelure (Players will want to watch out for Water-type moves the same as Houndoom)

Electivire

Zapdos

Genesect

Bisharp

Chesnaught

Tangrowth

Luxray

This list is by no means complete and includes several legendary Pokemon or otherwise difficult Pokemon to obtain, but players should keep in mind that in Pokemon GO, many Pokemon can fill the role of an attacker with the right stats, CP total and type advantage. Dealing super effective damage to Mega Slowbro will always be the preferred course of action for players attempting to speed up the raid battle and finish it quickly.

When it comes to moves that hit Mega Slowbro particularly hard, Pokemon GO trainers can try:

Fast moves

Lick (Ghost-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Vine Whip (Grass-type)

Charge Beam (Electric-type)

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Volt Switch (Electric-type)

Spark (Electric-type)

Thunder Shock (Electric-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Fury Cutter (Bug-type)

Bullet Seed (Grass-type)

Razor Leaf (Grass-type)

Bug Bite (Bug-type)

Charged moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Frenzy Plant (Grass-type)

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Zap Cannon (Electric-type)

Thunderbolt (Electric-type)

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Solar Beam (Grass-type)

Power Whip (Grass-type)

Payback (Dark-type)

With some like-minded teammates and a solid Pokemon party to carry out the right moves, Pokemon GO trainers should have little trouble taking down Mega Slowbro.

