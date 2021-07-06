Pokemon GO: July 2021 event schedule

July of 2021 celebrates the fifth birthday of the Pokemon GO app, and with that being said, there are some fun events in store for players.

There will be many different features of Pokemon during this exciting month. Those Pokemon will be:

Bidoof appears in 5-Star Raids from Thursday, July 1st, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM local time (Shiny form will be available).

Mythical Pokemon Deoxys in its Defense Form appears in 5-Star Raids from Thursday, July 1st, at 8:00 PM to Friday, July 16th, at 10:00 AM local time.

Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo appears in 5-Star Raids from Friday, July 16th, 10:00 AM to Friday, July 23rd, at 10:00 AM local time (Shiny Form will be available).

Mega Houndoom appears in Mega Raids from Thursday, July 1st, at 8:00 PM to Friday, July 16th, at 10:00 AM local time.

Mega Gengar appears in Mega Raids from Friday, July 16th, at 10:00 AM to Friday, July 23rd, at 10:00 AM local time.

Mega Charizard X appears in Mega Raids from Friday, July 23rd, at 10:00 AM to Friday, August 6th, at 10:00 AM local time.

Bulbasaur will be featured in the Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, July 6th, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM (Shiny Form will be available).

Charmander will be featured in the Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, July 13th, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM (Shiny Form will be available).

Squirtle will be featured in the Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, July 20th, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM (Shiny Form will be available).

Natu will be featured in the Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, July 27th, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM (Shiny Form will be available).

Knowing that all of these Pokemon will be in 5-Star raids is detrimental if a Pokemon GO Trainer wants to take part in the corresponding Raid Hours each Wednesday during this month. However, the last Wednesday of this month is to determine which Pokemon will be featured in the 5-Star Raids.

🎊 Happy fifth anniversary, Pokémon GO! 🎊



What an incredible five years they’ve been! To commemorate this milestone, we’re holding a celebration event featuring Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon and more! https://t.co/ZprUNVEnLw pic.twitter.com/SIbAFf2Vqg — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 5, 2021

July’s special events in Pokemon GO

There are also some special events happening this month that a Pokemon Trainer will not want to miss:

Pokemon Go’s Anniversary Celebration will be from Tuesday, July 6th, at 10:00 AM to Thursday, July 15th, at 8:00 PM local time.

Go Battle Night will occur on Sunday, July 11th, from 6:00 PM to 11.59 PM local time. During this Battle, a Trainer will receive three times the amount of stardust for completing Battles during this time.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will finally be taking place on July 17th and July 18th. This is a massive event that a Trainer will need to purchase a ticket for at the shop. There will be different experiences happening each day of that event, and it is something a Pokemon GO Player will not want to miss out on.

With all of this being announced, it’s safe to say that July 2021 will be a month unlike any others in the Pokemon GO app. Players can stay tuned for more updates around each of the events listed.

