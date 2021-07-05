Pokemon GO: Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour guide

Pokemon GO's first Spotlight Hour event in July will star one of the most popular Pocket Monsters in the franchise - Bulbasaur. Players of the mobile game will be able to benefit from the Bulbasaur bonanza in several ways.

On July 6th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, Bulbasaurs will be spawning abundantly across every player's map. This event will be a prime opportunity for players to gather enough species candies to evolve Bulbasaur into its more powerful forms.

This article is a Pokemon GO trainer's guide to getting the most out of Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour.

How to take advantage of Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Spotlight Hour events are greatly appreciated by players of Pokemon GO. These events don't take long to participate in, yet they offer a variety of benefits for trainers to take advantage of.

Longtime fans of the Pokemon franchise are thrilled that the Generation I starter, Bulbasaur, will be featured in July's first Spotlight Hour. The dual Grass/Poison-type only becomes more impressive once evolved into Ivysaur, and ultimately, Venusaur.

Other than making sure to leave 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. clear on their schedules for July 6th, players can also do the following to prepare for Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour:

Stock up on Pokeballs before the event begins.

Make room in Pokemon inventory for a bunch of Bulbasaurs.

Save Berries until the Spotlight Hour starts to make catching easier.

Click on every Bulbasaur that shows up for a chance to encounter its shiny version.

Another bonus that players will want to take advantage of is double XP earned for every Pokemon caught during the event. This perk applies to every species of Pocket Monster caught, not just Bulbasaurs.

July 6th will be a fantastic chance for Pokemon GO players to earn a lot of XP and catch a bunch of Bulbasaurs. Of course, shiny hunters will have better odds of encountering a shiny Bulbasaur from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. than they normally would.

