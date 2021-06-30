Pokemon GO: Every Spotlight Hour in July 2021

Players of Pokemon GO are pumped for the mobile game's next four Spotlight Hour events in July 2021. Now, they just want to know the details and featured Pokemon for each event.

For years, Niantic has implemented a Spotlight Hour event every Tuesday. However, Pokemon GO trainers are always curious what the next featured Pocket Monsters will be. The developers don't always make the most fantastic choices. However, this time around, things are looking good.

Here is every Spotlight Hour in July 2021, including the active bonuses, featured Pokemon, and dates for each event.

Which Pokemon will star in July's Spotlight Hour events?

All of July's Spotlight Hour events will occur between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time on their respective dates.

July 6th: The featured Pokemon for the first Spotlight Hour in July 2021 will be none other than the Grass/Poison-type, Bulbasaur. Players will also get to take advantage of a double XP bonus for every Pokemon caught during the event.

July 13th: The fellow Generation I Fire-type starter, Charmander, will star as the second Spotlight Hour Pokemon in July. In addition, players will earn 2x candy rewards for every Pocket Monster caught during the event. This will give trainers an awesome opportunity to rack up enough Charmander candies to evolve the creature into its more powerful forms.

July 20th: Rounding out the Kanto region Spotlight Hour starters is the Water-type, Squirtle. Players should hold off on transferring any Pokemon until this Spotlight Hour event starts, because they'll earn 2x the normal amount of candy for each mon transferred.

July 27th: The final Spotlight Hour event of July will feature Natu, the dual Psychic/Flying-type Pokemon. The Pocket Monster is sure to make for a great attacker once evolved into its more powerful forms. Trainers will also earn double XP for every Pokemon evolved between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. local time.

