Pokemon GO: Bidoof Day event guide

Pokemon GO players who enjoyed the Bidoof Breakout event will have more Bidoof in store for them. July 1, 2021, will be celebrated as Bidoof Day.

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on July 1, Niantic has promised a Bidoof-centered extravaganza. Even for players who aren't fans of the little beaver Pokemon, there are still features about resources that may be worth participation.

Some trainers may be tired of Bidoof shenanigans, but it's clear that Niantic is running full steam ahead with them for at least one more day this year.

Pokemon GO: Bidoof Day features

Pokemon GO is ushering in July and the lead-up to Pokemon GO Fest 2021 with the goofy yet lovable Bidoof.

As part of the celebrations of Bidoof Day, there will be plenty of features for trainers to enjoy during the event's ten-hour period:

All features previously active during the Bidoof Breakout event will be back for all players to enjoy.

Bidoof will spawn significantly more in the wild while also being the only Tier One, Three, or Five raid boss available in Pokemon GO raids until the end of the event. Additionally, Mega Raids will be unavailable.

Bidoof caught during the day's events will know Superpower, an excellent Fighting-type move. After the event, players may use a Charged TM to teach Bidoof Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, and Superpower. Players will also use a Charged TM to teach Bidoof Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, or Thunderbolt.

Team GO Rocket grunts will implement Shadow Bidoof into their teams more often for battles.

A special PvP cup known as the Bidoof Cup will be available. As the name implies, only Bidoof will be permitted within this Pokemon GO Battle League cup. Master League, Master League Classic, and the recently-released Element Cup will still be available on Bidoof Day.

An exceptional version of a Special Research Story will be available for free. For the first time, player choices will influence the outcome of the research story.

Completion of the research will reward players with a Bidoof hat for their trainer avatar.

For players not as big on Bidoof, Niantic has also increased Pokemon GO's Catch XP during the event. At four times the normal amount, even players who don't care much for Bidoof may want to catch a few to stockpile some XP towards their next level.

Using a Lucky Egg in tandem with this event will likely stack, making Catch XP count eight times the normal amount for simply catching a Pokemon. This is a great opportunity for players hoping to level up quickly.

