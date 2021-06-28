How to level up faster in Pokemon GO in 2021

Considering Pokemon GO players need massive XP to reach the level cap of 50, it's no surprise players are doing all they can to speed up the process outside of playing the game normally.

Most things that can be done within Pokemon GO to get some form of XP, some much more than others, and there are ways to increase the yields thanks to helpful items. In addition, Niantic has planned many events over the game's tenure that increase XP gain for a set amount of time, giving Pokemon GO players great opportunities to take advantage of.

There are some given tactics to increase XP gains, but players will need to do a little bit of everything to optimize the amount of experience they acquire.

Pokemon GO: Ways to increase XP gain

Image via Niantic

Pokemon GO's XP gain is cumulative, and players will want to accrue it quickly and in the largest bunches possible when close to leveling up. However, it's important to keep in mind that leveling in Pokemon GO will be a long and time-consuming process even when maximizing XP gain. It's part of the reason that Pokemon GO has so much daily content to take advantage of, they want their players to grind their way to the top by and large.

The most vital component to any player hoping to level up faster will be the Lucky Egg item, which doubles any experience earned for 30 minutes. This applies to all XP gain, making it incredibly valuable, especially when it can stack with Pokemon GO events that already increase XP gain. The grind to hit Level 50 for your trainer will be a long one, but Lucky Eggs will cut down on the time needed significantly.

To optimize XP gain, Pokemon GO trainers should aim for as many of these activities as they can each day they are able to play:

The primary source of experience is catching Pokemon, but this can be tweaked for maximum effect. Primarily, trainers should practice making excellent throws, which will provide the most bonus XP regardless of what Pokemon is being caught. It may not seem like a substantial amount at first, but the XP gained can rise quickly over time if excellent throws are made consistently.

Make as many friends as possible and upgrade the quality of those friends at all costs. The 100,000 XP rewarded when a friend on a player's friends list becomes a Best Friend is astronomical and can be doubled with the Lucky Egg bonus. 200,000 experience isn't something that comes along often all at once so it's definitely worth taking advantage of. Stockpile as many gifts as possible and don't be stingy with them, every gift counts towards that coveted Best Friend bonus.

Raid against the strongest Pokemon that you can find in gym raids. Defeating a Mega or Legendary raid boss will award 10,000 XP, which is no tiny sum. Raiding consistently can be tricky depending on a player's location, but it should definitely be taken advantage of as much as possible in order to optimize XP gain.

Stack evolvable Pokemon up in your roster and evolve them all at once after using a Lucky Egg. It will take a significant amount of candy to pull off, but if a ton of a certain Pokemon are spawning nearby and you're able to capture a large number of them, evolving all of them at once can provide a sizable chunk of experience.

Take advantage of any Pokemon GO events that Niantic increases the XP gain for. Several events every year provide increased catch XP, raid XP, or just overall experience in general. These are incredibly useful for getting a boost towards the next trainer level in Pokemon GO, and they often stack with Lucky Egg bonuses which can make XP gains skyrocket for the duration of the Pokemon GO event.

Edited by Gautham Balaji