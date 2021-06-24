When is the Community Day for Pokemon GO in August 2021?

Niantic is giving Pokemon GO players plenty of time to prepare for August's Community Day event by announcing the date early.

Details of which Pokemon will be featured are yet to be revealed, but fortunately, the date and time has been provided.

Here's when Pokemon GO's August Community Day event will take place, as well as some analysis on which Pocket Monsters are likely candidates to be featured.

Trainers, we’re excited to announce that Tepig will be featured during July’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay! 🔥 https://t.co/874j9Rdi5G pic.twitter.com/uPMnbbdek0 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 21, 2021

Pokemon GO's Community Day event will take place on August 15th

In addition to their recent reveal of Tepig as July's Community Day Pokemon, Niantic has also shared that August's event will take place on the 15th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Taking a look at this year's Community Day Pokemon thus far can lead to some solid estimates on which Pocket Moster might be featured next. Gible, a rare Dragon/Ground-type, starred in June's Community Day. Then, Niantic announced that Tepig will be celebrated in July, which came as a letdown to many players.

Following this trend, it seems pretty likely that Pokemon GO will continue to flip-flop between fantastic and underwhelming Pocket Monsters in Community Days. That being said, luck should be in trainers' favor for the event in August.

The following are all plausible Pokemon that could be featured during August's Community Day:

Deino

Riolu

Axew

Froakie

Litleo

Bulbasaur

Oshawott

Mankey

Official details on the event are certain to be released in July, including which Pokemon will star, what the event-exclusive attack will be, and other bonuses that will be taking place. Pokemon GO players can only hope that August's Community Day will feature a Pocket Monster like Riolu or Deino after finding out that July's event is centered around Tepig.

Of course, one never knows with Niantic. They could easily go back-to-back with underwhelming picks. With the abundance of events going on this summer in the mobile game, the company may not be able to make every one of them as well-received as the rest.

As a part of the #PokemonGOFest2021 Special Research story, you’ll be in charge of creating your own band of Pokémon performers!



Choose thoughtfully—your decisions will be permanent and affect other aspects of your experience. pic.twitter.com/mw3qW6ec6o — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 23, 2021

