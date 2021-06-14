When is the Community Day for Pokemon GO in July 2021?

Pokemon GO's July Community Day has been announced early so that players of the mobile game can make necessary preparations in their schedules to participate in the event.

While the exact details of which Pokemon will be featured are yet to be revealed, the date and time has been provided by Niantic.

Here's when Pokemon GO's July Community Day event will take place, as well as some educated guesses on which Pocket Monster will be the star.

Pokemon GO's next Community Day will take place on July 3rd

While the Pokemon that will be featured may be unknown, at least players can set time aside in their schedules for the mobile game's next big event. Community Day will take place on July 3rd from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Gible starred as the focus of June's Community Day, and this thrilled fans with the opportunity to catch enough Gibles to evolve the mon into its final form, Garchomp. In addition, players that evolved a Gible into Gabite and then Garchomp during the event received a Pokemon with the special move Earth Power.

Gible is a relatively rare Dragon/Ground-type, so this was a huge event for the mobile game. This has led many trainers to theorize that the next Community Day event in July may not feature as rare or exciting of a Pokemon. Especially considering the event will take place just weeks ahead of Pokemon GO's massive upcoming anniversary festival.

Of course, Niantic could always surprise gamers with another massive opportunity to make use of a rare Pocket Monster in July's Community Day. Here are the most likely options for what mon will start next:

Deino

Litleo

Mankey

Riolu

Tepig

Axew

Bidoof

Froakie

Hopefully the event will focus on a Pokemon other than Bidoof or Tepig, though one never knows when it comes to Niantic. Official details about the event, including the actual Pocket Monster that will feature, additional bonuses, and the event-exclusive move are set to be announced on June 21st.

